Wakame, Asian fusion restaurant, debuts today at Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

Shortly after opening its doors to the public and discerning guests in May this year, Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, enthralled guests with the opening of Isade Spa, an offering that brings the most eclectic Spa experience to live.

Yet again, the hotel, which reflects the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels, is further spicing its offerings with the launch of Wakame Restaurant.

The new offering, which opens today Friday December 10, 2021, is a new Asian kitchen and grill restaurant with ala carte Asian inspired menus and innovative dishes.

The Asian fusion restaurant brings an unrivaled and authentic Asian dining experience to both leisure and business travelers in Lagos.

Its rich aesthetics appeal further to guests amid a contemporary Asian dining interior and an attractively styled terrace, which will seat 109 guests and 35 people respectively.

As well, its décor derives its style inspiration from the scenic, rich and beautiful mosaic architecture and design reminiscent of traditional Asian settings.

Wakame is strategically located within the hotel facility on the first floor and is purposely designed to reflect your lifestyle experiences; be it social evenings with family and friends or colleagues out to celebrate special occasions.

Speaking on the new offering, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, general manager, Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, says, “We are extremely delighted today at the opportunity to deliver this addition in elevated food and beverage offerings to our discerning and inventive class of customers. We are well prepared and our doors are open to welcome our intuitive Lagosians, our expatriate community and all lovers of Asian cuisine within the neighborhood. We believe that the opening of Wakame has strategically complemented our hotel in line with delivering very distinct brand experiences. Here, our new breed of brilliant travelers will experience alongside the restaurant’s excellent service offerings an extensive variety of curated beverages and menus”.

As Wakame Restaurant opens today, the general manager assures that the hotel will unveil its highly talented team of Asian chefs, who are devoted to fulfilling the palatial desires of every guest, preparing Asian cuisines with only the freshest ingredients and topnotch culinary equipment.

According to him, the restaurants’ semi-open kitchen will highlight its feature specialty cooking, as the chefs get passionately busy with varieties of traditional Asian blended cuisine, which will include Japanese, Chinese, Thai & Northern Indian recipes.

“Our Chef de Cuisine Saiful and his team will deliver creatively crafted menus from the Robata Grill, Crispy Duck Oven, Wok and Tandoor Oven. Our menu offerings designed around multiple dishes are set up to allow guests to share and try, further unlocking the desire to discover more”, he says further.

Guests are also urged to savor a variety of refreshing cocktails from the bar mixologists; built around Asian spirits and creatively curated cocktails. In this light, supplementary Asian beers and traditional tea rituals from all across Asia will provide signature service points unlocking the potential for enriching story-telling experiences.

In the tradition of Marriott Hotels, members of Marriott Bonvoy who dine at the Ikeja hotel outlet will enjoy discounts on meals. “We have also planned a line-up of enriching time bound offers for our customers and you can expect e-correspondences on all our exciting promotions and activities’ ‘.

Rudi further explained “Wakame debuts with its own dedicated website www.wakamerestaurant.com and Instagram page @wakameikeja therefore we cannot wait to provide the much needed compelling content and stories for our social media fans to engage and interact with”.

Wakame Restaurant will deliver warm and professional service tailored to Marriott’s brand name and promise. It will operate as a reservation only restaurant, which opens Wednesdays – Sundays from 12h00 – 16h00 and 18h00 – 22h30; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We look forward to delivering enriching and elevated dining experiences to our inventive class of diners’’, Rudi concludes.