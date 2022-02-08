Valentine beckons on couples at Radisson Blu Ikeja

If you have not really experienced cherished moments during Valentine’s Day, you will obviously wonder how couples spend theirs and what kind of activities they indulge in during the love season.

Of course, there are many offers of blissful moments for couples this love season. But Radisson Blu Ikeja is making the moments more memorable with enthralling excitement.

While Valentine is a sweet season of love, the buzz around it is that it is not a single day of celebration. It comes with a whole bag of weekend long celebrations and each day is dedicated to certain things, especially if it falls on a weekend. This year’s Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, therefore the weekend before the day is dedicated to couples at different outlets in the hotel; from restaurants, rooms, bar and to the spa.

Read also: Enjoy memorable Blu moments at Radisson Blu Anchorage on Valentine weekend

For the foodies, the Cut Steakhouse on the ground floor of the hotel is home to grill and sizzling steaks and seafood in Ikeja. Couples can surely take advantage of the well-designed cosy ambience of the restaurant to profess their love over their choice of fine dining and a bottle of their house wine.

The experience is heightened at the Amani Spa Lagos, located on the first floor in the hotel. The spa is pure heaven for relaxation, especially now that you want to feel the true essence of love and pamper. Be sure to ask your therapist to recommend the best treatment or you can easily choose from the couples packages specially designed for Valentine. Then the wonders in the rooms and suites are unimaginable. From the decoration that sets one in the mood, the rooms and suites are calling for that romantic getaway for two, amid rose petals to serenade the atmosphere and throw some love colours in the room. Be sure to book ahead because they say love lives in Radisson Blu Ikeja.

After all, getting undivided attention from your special someone is always on the bucket list and Radisson Blu Ikeja is guaranteeing that.