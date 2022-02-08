Enjoy memorable Blu moments at Radisson Blu Anchorage on Valentine weekend

The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, an iconic upper scale luxury hotel nestled in the middle of Victoria Island with tantalising views of the Lagos Island, is hosting a magnanimous love affair Valentine weekend.

The erotic voyage is a culmination of a strong partnership the hotel enjoys with some of the world’s leading brands to have an unforgettable Valentine weekend experience. The activities kick off from Friday February 11, 2022 where guests can take advantage of the special accommodation rates exclusively for the weekend. There will be a live band performance to add romantic flavour and spice to the evening as guests enjoy the cool Harmattan breeze by the Surface or and Voyage Restaurant.

There is a discount on accommodation rates from February 11-14, 2022 for couples.

An expansive and mouth-watering menu has been intimately curated by the internationally acclaimed Chef Jade, which is an 8-course meal featuring a fusion of local and international dishes, serenaded by a celebrity DJ Price and it includes a meal and a glass of sparkling wine.

As a build up to Valentine Day, on February 13th, there will be a Karaoke Night – The love edition, best love song rendition to win a complimentary night on February 14th. Also, a surprise Valentine treat in the rooms awaits the room occupants as they continue to build memorable moments at the Blu.

The much-celebrated Mom & I Beauty Spa at the hotel is onboard on the promotion and offering irresistible treatment packages amounting to almost 20 percent off the normal treatment rate. Advance bookings are advised to avoid a last-minute stampede for slots.

The hotel’s partners are offering several prizes on the night for just being at the Blu on the romantic evening.

Considering the rich packages, this year’s Valentine celebration at the Radisson Blu Anchorage is not one to be missed.