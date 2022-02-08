CRC Credit Bureau commences new group structure

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has commenced its conversion to a group of companies to lead its growth journey effective January 1, 2022. In line with this new Group structure, the organisation intends to lead the evolution of enhancing decision making using data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven products and services for businesses operating in Africa.

The key changes

CRC Credit Bureau Limited shall retain its name as the Holding Company, and will continue to diversify its scope of business operations by assisting financial and non-financial institutions from all economies in Africa, in making critical decisions regarding their customers and businesses.

It has introduced a new subsidiary – CRC Data and Analytics Limited –with a mission to accelerate data-driven outcomes across lines of businesses, developing faster results, deeper insights, better decisions, and ultimately, business development through self-service analytics and data science.

Consequent upon this, CRC Credit Bureau Limited has also implemented a Group-wide management structure and named executives that will drive its leadership.

The group will be led by the Group Managing Director/CEO, Ahmed ‘Tunde Popoola. He has been the Managing Director/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau Limited since its establishment in 2008. Prior to this, he was also the pioneer CEO of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA). Before then, he was in the banking industry where he rose to the position of the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and General Manager of a publicly listed bank. He is in the forefront of the development of the nascent credit reporting system in Nigeria and Africa with over thirty years of cumulative work experience in economics, banking, accounting, finance, risk management, taxation, business development, management and leadership.

Jelilat Kareem has been named as the Group Chief Operating Officer and in this capacity she will oversee the Finance, Enterprise Wide Services, Operations, and Technology of the Group. Jelilat Kareem has over 21 years of vast and vital experience in start-up management, accounting and finance, treasury management, credit & risk management, strategy, human resources management, governance & corporate services including systems/policy formulation and analysis. She was until this appointment, the Head of Finance and Corporate Services of the Company.

The new subsidiary, CRC Data Analytics Limited, will be led by Ademola Adesalu as the Managing Director to provide institutions the means of using data analytics and artificial intelligence to make informed decisions. Ademola Adesalu is a seasoned expert with over twenty-eight (28) years in the field of Consulting (Strategy and Business Process Design), Technology (Design, Implementation & Management), Financial Auditing, Business Development and General Management working making him the best person to occupy this position. Before this new role, he was the Head of Operations and Information Technology of the Company.

Ezekiel Agbonifo heads the newly created Audit, Control and Risk Management Group. He has over 25 years of experience in audit and control including fraud and management performance assessment, conduct of due diligence work for merger and acquisition), and advisory services

Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu has been named the Chief Commercial Officer of the bureau business. Peggy is an accomplished executive with over 24 years of vast experience in business development, branding and communications, learning and development, relationship management, quality management and team building. She has facilitated several training and capacity building sessions and moderated notable webinars across Nigeria. Peggy is the Chief Commercial Officer for the bureau business.

Group Managing Director/CEO, ‘Tunde Popoola stated that “as a Group of Companies, CRC Credit Bureau Limited will offer our customers more value beyond credit reporting. With the new Group Structure, we are now able to go past our previous limits to play a deeper role in unlocking hidden avenues of incremental revenue, optimized costs, and free cash flows for businesses. Our transition to a group structure will have no adverse effects on our existing operations in any way, and you will continue to have access to all our products and services as you did before the transition.”

The new model gives CRC Credit Bureau Limited the ability to evolve and take its place among the leaders in data analytics and AI technology in Africa.