The Sound Of Music protagonist, Christopher Plummer exits at 91

Is there anyone at the time of the release that watched The Sound Of Music and did not fall in love with the characters and of course the music?

Till date, many are still in awe of the melodic, gratifying anecdote, about the true story of the Von Trapp Family singers. Just after the World War II, they were identified as a leading performance group that was popular.

In her role as the governess of a widowed naval captain who had seven children, Julie Andrews executed her character to perfection. Many were in awe of her. Their togetherness as a family painted a picture of what a home where love resides should be like.

Sadly, Captain George is gone…gone and never to return. Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer, who played Captain Georg von Trapp in the musical film The Sound of Music (1965) is no more.

Read Also: Organisers unveil performance lineup for virtual MTV Africa Music Awards

Plummer died in his home in Weston, Conn. His wife Elaine Taylor, was reported to have said he died after a blow to the head as a result of a fall.

Plummer was born in Toronto and grew up in Senneville, Quebec. After appearing on stage, he made his film debut in Sidney Lumet’s Stage Struck (1958), and won great acclaim with audiences for his performance alongside Julie Andrews.

With outstanding recognitions for his work, he received an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award.

Not a common feat, he is said to be among the selected few who have had the honour of receiving the Triple Crown of Acting, and the only Canadian to do so.

Even at the golden age of 82, Plummer was still receiving awards. For instance, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2010 for ‘Beginners’ and that made him the oldest person to receive an acting award. He certainly wasn’t done because at the age of 88, he also received a nomination for ‘All the Money in the World’, this also made him the oldest person to be nominated in an acting category.

Interestingly, Plummer derided the Sound Of Music; he referred to it as “S&M” or “The Sound of Mucus.”

“That sentimental stuff is the most difficult for me to play, especially because I’m trained vocally and physically for Shakespeare,” He said in an interview he had with People magazine in 1982.

“To do a lousy part like von Trapp, you have to use every trick you know to fill the empty carcass of the role. That damn movie follows me around like an albatross.” He stated.

He certainly had his way with words and even though he came across as egotistical, we could never demean the authenticity of his craft.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words.

He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said.