The Ascension: A show of creative ingenuity by Anny Robert, others

On Monday December 19, 2022, the Lagos art and entertainment community witnessed the debut of one of the best shows of the passing year.

Designed by Áwurè, an experiential marketing company based in Lagos, ‘The Ascension’, the ongoing show, is an artistic showcase by some emerging artists, who are expressing themselves in a seeming creative rivalry.

The Ascension is featuring 48 inspiring and remarkable pieces in the setting of beautiful modern and contemporary luxury furniture.

At the show, you will find works from Anny Robert and ten other emerging modern and contemporary artists hanging on the walls of homes staged to befitting a president.

This year’s show features Anny Robert as the is headline artist, while the artists include; O.A Mariam, John Chukwu Peter, Dara Banjo, Ikechukwu Victor Agwu, and others.

Of course, Anny’s track records justified his choice as the headline artist.

Anny is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated commercial photographers. Having captured African giants such BurnaBoy, Wiz Kid, the Ooni of Ife, Donald Duke,Tony Elumelu and Folonsho Alakija behindthe lens of his camera, Anny has proven to Nigerians and the rest of the world that indeed, young creatives can make a huge impact globally.This is just the beginning of the journey for him and a debut artistic showcase at The Ascension 2022.

Speaking on the artistic show, Kukoyi, head curator of The Ascension, and chief creative officer of Áwurè, noted that the intention of the artists’ showcase is to thrust emerging artists into the limelight, not just locally, but globally too.

Kukoyi wanted to show Nigerians what it would look like to live in the Nigeria of our dreams.

‘In the Nigeria of our dreams, our homes are beautiful, our art is majestic, and our families are happy. Something wonderful happens when we start seeing art from Nigerian artists hung in luxurious homes,” Kukoyi explained.

Prior to the opening, over 300 guests ranging from CEOs of tech companies to globally acclaimed artists,and emerging titans of industries, on December 17, 2022, at Boconcept, a danish luxury interior design conglomerate based in Victoria Island, Lagos, were enthralled at the private viewing of the exhibition.

Kukoyi was impressed with huge success of the private viewing, saying that “indeed proven to be a noteworthy”ascending” into the limelight Present at the private viewing”.

However, he invites discerning art lovers to The Ascension, insisting that, “If you are in Lagos and you want to experience something remarkable,visit the Ascension.”

The Ascension, which opened on December 19, 2022 will run until December 24, 2022 at at Boconcept, Victoria Island, Lagos.