Temple Company unveils world-class Ogidi Studios

The Temple Company is set to open the doors of its new world-class audiovisual facility to all local and international players in the content production landscape.

The official unveil of Ogidi Studios also signifies a paradigm shift as the creative powerhouse, marking its fifth year anniversary, launches a full-fledged content production operation.

After establishing a solid reputation in talent and event management, the company has expanded its portfolio of services with a bold new extension in line with its mandate to elevate African excellence in the creative enterprise ecosystem.

Ogidi Studios is located in Lagos, the hotbed of entertainment in Nigeria. The world-class infrastructure according to Tunde Folawiyo, group chairman, Temple Company, is an entire ecosystem of production for both audio and video content from conception to completion.

Folawiyo remarked that Ogidi Studios was the culmination of a long-standing vision. “The truth is there are many visions that don’t get realized,” he said. “A combination of vision, tenacity and funding is what brought us here. Temple is a 5-year old child that has the impact of a 20-year old child.”

Read Also: Again bandits attack Kaduna airports staff quarters

Idris Olorunnimbe, the company’s group chief executive, added that African talent could now utilise a domestic studio and realize the same outcomes of famed Hollywood studios. “It has always hurt me when our exceptional talents have to hop on a plane as the only recourse to match their imagination with execution. Ogidi brings an end to that. Anything you can dream can be achieved right here,” he explained.

He further said: “Ogidi Studios is an idea that was long overdue. We are excited to contribute our quota to help bring Nigeria to the table to flex muscles and compete favourably with global players such as celebrated international musicians, producers and creatives who have left a mark.”

Ogidi Studio comprises dedicated audio and video production studios which can both accommodate multiple projects simultaneously without interference. Its audio section includes both rehearsal and recording studios with both analogue and digital facilities sound-proofed with the latest acoustics technology.

The Lagos-based studio becomes the first studio in Sub-Saharan Africa and among the few in the world to take possession of what some call the Rolls Royce of sound recording. It houses the AMS Genesys Black console, which is complemented with Augspurger speakers using analogue technology integrated into the studio environment and the digital audio workstations.

Ogidi’s video production facility includes a 17 by 11-foot green screen with adjunct tastefully furnished spaces such as dressing, beauty, make-up and waiting rooms. To complete the facilities are three-bedroom lodging apartments with exquisite interiors and finishing suitable for cast and crew which also double up as locations.

Electronic Engineer and home automation expert, Ron Jones, founder, Infinite Technology Global, who executed the project for Temple Company, noted that with Ogidi Studios, Nigeria now operates on the same level of sound and video technology with global players. He was supported by Jason Cropper of Vintage Kings Pro Audio Upfitter, an audio specialist and founding member of Grammy award-winning Rock Band, Weezer.

“We are playing in a global market and people are looking for a certain standard in recording,” Jones said.

“Some of the international artists that are brought here from abroad are used to a certain level of equipment. With Ogidi Studio, we are not just building for Nigerian music for Nigeria but Nigerian music for the world. We are now operating at the same level using the same technology that is used through-out the world.”

Ogidi Studios will host a media day on Wednesday March 17, 2021, which will be followed by a grand opening on Saturday March 20, 2021.