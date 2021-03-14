Again bandits attack Kaduna airport’s staff quarters

Another attempt by armed bandits to kidnap aviation workers residing in the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna airport has been foiled by the military.

This is coming barely two weeks after a similar attempt was made with the kidnap of about 13 staff including a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his entire family and that of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

The recent foiled attempt which occurred on Sunday morning was not without a gun battle between the bandits and the military reported to have come in their numbers.

A source close to the airport said the bandits again gained access into the quarters through the runways 23 and 05.

On gaining access to the quarters, the bandits were reported to have headed straight to their alleged target flashing touch lights to locate their way to his apartment.

Staff living in the junior and senior quarters are said to have left the quarters to look for somewhere outside the airport environment where they will feel safe.

Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director FAAN, commenting on the earlier attacks said efforts were on with security agencies and the state government to adequately secure the environment.