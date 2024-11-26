Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has labelled the survival mode of the country as reason behind the nation breeding superstars.

Emphasing on the focus, zeal, determination, passion, resilience of youths from Nigeria, the “My darling” crooner noted that the difficulty to survive in the country has made many locate their path.

The reaction is coming after David Adeleke also known as Davido urged black Americans against relocating to Nigeria, due to the the nation’s economic hardship.

He said, “It is not cool back home. The economy is in shambles. I do my part, I am an ambassador. When I go home and I am filming, I am no going to show the bad parts.

“I am talking about the situation in the country. Now the exchange rate is messed up, a lot of stuffs are not going well.

“The economy is just not good enough. The oil price is too high. Imagine the country that produces oil, paying more for it than a country importing oil.”

Tiwa on her part said on the Shopping The Sneakers show, “When you come to Nigeria, you will understand why we breed so many superstars. To survive in Nigeria is something else so that’s why the artists that come out of Nigeria are just like hustlers. They are just hustling.”

Share