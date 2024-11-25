TD Jakes suffers health incident after sermon

Renowned pastor and author TD Jakes, bishop of The Potter’s House megachurch in the United States, experienced a health scare on Sunday after delivering a sermon.

As Jakes concluded his sermon with a prayer, social media videos showed his movements slowing down. “The meditations of my heart be acceptable in thy sight, oh Lord,” Jakes prayed amid laboured breaths. “My strength and my redeemer, let them go in peace,” he added, with his head bowed while slowly lowering the microphone.

Moments later, Jakes’ head began to bob back and forth, and his body jerked awkwardly, prompting church officials to rush towards him to prevent a collapse.

In a statement on Facebook, The Potter’s House announced that Jakes received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.

“The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers,” the statement added.

The church did not disclose whether Jakes was hospitalized following the incident or the possible cause of the health scare.

Share