Summer beckons at inbound destinations this year

Once again, summer, the season for memorable holidays is here. Regrettably, many could not travel for their dream holidays last year due to the ravaging impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Well, there seems to be respite this summer, especially with the rollout of vaccines against covid-19. However, the pandemic is far from being over even with the vaccines, especially the emergence of the deadlier Delta variant.

As perturbing as the recurring spike in the pandemic outbreak and spread is, it calls for safety for would-be holidaymakers, as well as points to safer destinations within.

As well, the unimaginable exchange rates, high cost of airfares, hotel accommodation, several test results for covid-19 as required by all countries of the world now, among other challenges are reasons holidaymakers should look inward this summer.

Of course, there are many unique inbound escapes to seek and enjoy this summer.

So, if you are looking for somewhere within, affordable and yet very exclusive, then read further to discover some fine places to unwind this summer.

If you want something outside Lagos, I recommend Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara Mokin. The golf resort, which is just 15 minutes from Akure, the Ondo State capital, is a new offering, so pristine, enticing and will make a good escape this summer. Yet, it sits on 140 acres of virgin land carved out of surrounding jungle and rolling hills that emit smoke early in the morning and also at dawn. The unique smoke feature, which is also where the resort derived its name, will thrill you.

For golf enthusiasts, an experience at the resort this holiday season will be worth your time, stress and money.

As well, Inagbe Grand Resort and Leisure is inviting and exclusive. Set in-between the Lagos Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean, the resort offers a rustic living in a lush island haven, resonating air of simple luxury and refined elegance that makes it an ideal escape.

There, you are in your own world. You do things your own way with mother nature as the only witness. There are many accommodation options, games, facilities and most importantly nature to enjoy-all at pocket friendly rates.

The resort is just a 15 minutes boat ride from Paradise Jetty on Walter Carrington, Victoria Island. But if you are a spa fan, then I suggest a visit to Clear Essence California Spa and Wellness Resort. From the outside on #13 Alexander Street, Ikoyi, the foremost spa and accommodation outfit does not tell its true worth. Inside is a different story as the garden full of rare flowers and well-trimmed grass lawn oozes out freshness.

But the prime offering is the spa, managed by trained Balinese therapists. The therapists use their talents to send you into a journey away from reality, and that may just be a perfect escape. Whether you are an avid spa-patron or have never experienced spa therapies, the intuitive experts will leave you feeling relaxed and pampered. That is the reason you should try the spa this holiday season.

The spa offers 10 treatment rooms – a dipping pool, scented steam showers, sauna, a fitness centre with state-of-the-art gym equipment and certified personnel to ensure personalised spa experience.

On offer are different spa treatments, including fitness and nutritional sessions, body massage, facial treatment, classic signature pedicure and manicure, California themed food and drink menu.

If you are outside Lagos, Nike Lake Resort in Enugu is one place that is evergreen because of the pristine environment and therapeutic impact of the natural lake resort. A few metres to the resort, you will behold with great awe the natural lake stretching over three kilometres with its incredible and rare aquatic population.

“On getting closer, a look into the mud-coloured lake water mirrors not just your true self, but the whole essence of leisure. A deep of your feet into the water (though with caution), which chills all day long, will cool off the heat and relax worn-out body tissues.”

Like a sort-of confluence, a V-shape point on the lake seems to connect bold leisure seekers to another point of the lake that flows towards the hinterland of the Abakpa-Nike community.

You can enjoy a ride on the lake with trained boat riders or if you are more daring, you can join the local fishermen. Pictures taken afterwards will tell the story of how much you enjoyed your escape.

Guests can retire into one of the resort’s 210 well-appointed and tastefully furnished rooms and suites, suitable for all tastes and budgets.

However, Ibom Golf Hotel and Resort is promising an enthralling experience this summer. The greenness and friendliness of everything around the gold resort will aid a memorable escape. It will be more fun trying to practice golf just for the sake of pictures, or holding the paddle in pretense of riding a boat at the Nwaniba River at the resort.

There is an expanse of lush vegetation, top range of accommodation, set out lounge, private balconies and whatever you want for an escape at the resort.

So, just book your flight on Ibom Air or Air Peace to Victor Attah International Airport Uyo, which is less than 30 minutes to the resort. You can also drive, but it takes longer from places like Lagos and Abuja to get to Uyo.

You can also visit Fifth Chukker in Kaduna, La Campagne Beach Resort Ibeju Lekki, Ikogosi Warm Spring in Ekiti, Obudu Mountain Resort, among others.

But if you cannot afford any of these places or you are too far from them, then try something within. There is always something within; all you need to do is to see them with new eyes. Do that and your summer holiday will be memorable this year.

Remember, some people are leaving far places just to swim in the beach in your neighborhood, some are flying to see an exhibition in a local museum near you, while many are visiting a forest reserve in your village, but you hardly see any leisure sense in all these.

It is time to look inwards and patronize local attractions and destinations, especially this summer.

Remember, safety first! You can always travel to European and American destinations when the pandemic ravaging the world is over. For now, seek and enjoy home-groomed destinations starting from this summer!