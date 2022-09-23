Stride stages at Mydrim Gallery

Lovers of visual art will be celebrating Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration on October 1, 2022, with an enthralling exhibition.

Titled Stride, the exhibition, which is solo debut of Prince Saheed Adelakun, a contemporary Nigerian artist, will debut at Mydrim Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It will feature 32 works from 2011 to 2022 across media paintings and drawings.

Adelakun, an Ayetoro, Ogun State prince, a Fine Arts graduate from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos with distinction, is also ready to excite the public with his works that speak volumes of unique techniques.

The artist works with rope and tells stories with every one of his works, yet playing up cultural elements, relatable messages and beauty all in one single work.

His technique is one of its kind, and he calls it Olokun, which is literally interpreted as the ‘Rope Bearer’.

The intrigue is how he uses rope as canvas and the thickness, which is stronger than three layers of canvas. These and more are reasons to visit to see the exhibition, which opens from October 1-11, 2022.

“My idea of working on patterned rope work enforces the rope as a grounding symbol of strength in unity and the reflective patience for such an imperative process, while taking the studious time to sort circumstances right. Every belief is likened to a strand of rope, which is often reflective of its entwined interpretation or symbolic of a particular context”, the artist said.

Mydrim also assured that the exhibition will be sold-out because of the artist, who the gallery described as one of the best in his class.