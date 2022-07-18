Generation: The Future Masters returns at Mydrim Gallery

Generation: The Future Masters, one of the annual juried exhibitions organised by Mydrim Gallery, is returning at the gallery this summer.

Themed, ‘Generations: The Future Masters’, the exhibition will run for 16 days, from July 24-August 8, 2022, at the gallery, which is located at No.74 Norman Williams Street, South-West, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Like in the previous editions, Mydrim Gallery will be collaborating with some young artists who are going to showcase their creative ingenuity under some enthralling titles, across many works and in different genres.

Set for the healthy rivalry are male and female artists including: Emmanuel Samuel, Olaitan Olasunkanmi Daniel, Ekpokpobe Oghenetega, Wahab Armoire, Edward Samuel, Ayooluwa Akirinola and Folashade Fagoruse.

Each of the artists will be reaching out to the public and the art community with their recent works, amid using the works to pass on salient messages and interpretations to the public.

Speaking at a media parley heralding the exhibition at gallery on July 13, 2022, David Oluwatoyin, curator of Mydrim Gallery, explained that the gallery hopes to use the exhibition to encourage artists with good drawing skills and craftsmanship as well as artists that have stopped the conventional ways of producing arts.

Oluwatoyin noted that the gallery will be collaborating with Biodun Olakunmi in the exhibition, which would have been held in 2021, but couldn’t due to circumstances beyond the control of the gallery.

The curator said that the criteria for selecting the artists were based on a random system as the gallery spotted quality in the intending exhibitors.

According to him, the exhibition would feature these wonderful artists because of their unique creations.

The bottom-line for him is that, “Mydrim Gallery seeks to reproduce a generation of artists who can feet into the shoes of the older generation artists such as: Kokawole Oshinowo, Yusuf Grillo, Bruce Onabrakpeya, among others who have made their marks in arts both at local and international levels.

Speaking at the conference, the exhibiting artists took their turns to express the messages of their works. They noted that their partnership with Mydrim Gallery offers them the opportunity to prove their mettle as well as market their products to art collectors.

Wahab Aromire, a fulltime studio artist, will be showcasing five of his works. The Lagos State Polytechnic Fine Art graduate, who trained under the Universal Art Studio in Lagos, said, “My works stand for the environment and influence”.

Ekpokpobe Oghenetega, a University of Benin graduate, will be presenting six of his works at the exhibition. He described art as a lifestyle, adding that most of his works depict bravery.

Oghenetega noted that Nigeria is engulfed in a myriad of fear, insecurity, vehicular traffic, among others, which some of his works depict.

Olaitan Olasunkanmi Daniel is a product of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Lagos. He will be showcasing 10 of his works at the exhibition. He captures moments and events to draw people’s attention to the moment and mood of the environment.

Edward Samuel, a Mosaic Art graduate of the Federal College of Technology, Akoka, Lagos, who majored in Printing and Graphics, will be exhibiting too, while Ayooluwa Akirinola, and Folashade Fagoruse, all Fine Art graduates of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, will be presenting five and six of their works respectfully.

Fagoruse, whose works depict the day-to-day activities of human beings, will document the business activities of people, especially the youths busying themselves with the trending information technology devices.