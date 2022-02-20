SPAN holds graduation gala, boosts entertainment space with more talents

Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), a non-governmental organisation and premier performing arts institution in Nigeria will hold its first graduation event on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The graduation ceremony, which holds at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is the first since the lockdown induced by the pandemic in 2020.

The event, according to SPAN, is going to be phenomenal, celebrating and showcasing the achievements of the students who have been sponsored and trained for two years and who have also proven themselves knowledgeable in the dance and music fields.

Read also: 90 percent of our students get jobs by graduation – Dean, LBS

Having met the requirements to start their professional journey, SPAN is excited to celebrate the grandaunts and by so doing fulfill its objectives of educating, empowering and presenting the talents with the needed skills and creativity of performing artists at its finest.

The graduation ceremony will also feature Cecelia Illiesiu, the principal dancer for Pacific Ballet Company and Reuel Rogers, a multiple award winner in several competitions.

SPAN was founded in February 2005 by Sarah Fadoul Boulos with the aim of finding talented individuals in the performing arts, equip and develop the skills and creativity of these individuals.

For over 16 years, it has been able to mould great dancers, musicians and actors by creating a standard for performing arts education and expression in Nigeria, and by empowering the performing artists and their God-given talents.