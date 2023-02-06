Soto presents Art of Collecting

Since opening doors to the public a few years ago, Soto Gallery has been setting new and uncommon pace in the Lagos art scene.

The contemporary art centre dedicated to sharing diverse African perspectives through art is further boundaries for art with its new initiative, Art of Collecting, a series of discussions, which complement its exhibition programmes.

The series of discussions, the gallery hopes to lend fresh insight into the creation and management of private collections and encourage collection practices among new audiences.

For the first edition, Soto will present an exhibition of rare works by established contemporary artists from the collections of three longtime collectors.

The exhibition will be followed by a panel discussion on the collectors’ varied approaches to collecting and the state of art collecting today from an African perspective. The event, which is sponsored by Leadway Assurance will run from February 9- 22, 2023 at the gallery located at #10 Omo Osagie Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Moreover, the series of discussions is timely now that African collectors are making global impact.

In 2019, Sotheby’s fourth dedicated auction of Modern and Contemporary African Art brought in sales of $3.7 million, exceeding its pre-sale estimate.

In an exciting turnout, the auction was dominated by African collectors, who account for 70 percent of the total sales in the category. Increasingly, it is not only the growth of an enthusiastic collector base on the continent, the base now exerts incredible influence on the global market for contemporary African art.

Therefore, Soto considers the task of platforming African art practitioners inextricably linked with improving public understanding of the wider factors that shape African art practice.

Akinboboye to superintend over 150 villages in Côte D’Ivoire, bags chieftaincy titles

Awards, honour and recognition have continued to roll in from different parts of the world by various countries, organisations, corporate bodies and individuals for Wanle Akinboboye, founder and president, La Campagne Tropicana Forest and Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The latest award is coming from far away Cote D’ Ivoire where over the years he has established his presence in helping to develop, market and promote the country’s tourism. One of his notable and most successful efforts is in the Grand Bassam region through the activation of Destination Grand Bassam and also the replication of the La Campagne Tropicana brand in the region.

This latest award, however, is coming from a different district, the district of Sassandra Matahoue in the region of Zeneneoula. In an official letter conveying to Akinboboye the award, signed by the Deputy Mayor of the region, Bi Goure Oscar Adika, it stated that he is being honoured for his vision, exemplary leadership and contributions to the development of the region’s tourism, people and economy as well as its villages, which numbered about 150.

The deputy mayor also stated in the letter that the award from the 150 villages of the region is the supreme title of10 tribes of the region, a recognition that symbolises the high esteem they hold him. It also speaks of the enduring nature of his relationship with the region, which has resulted in the numerous developments that they have enjoyed through him.

‘‘We are giving you the Supreme Chieftaincy title of 10 tribal titles,’’ said Adika, adding that; ‘‘You being the father and cultural leader of tourism in Africa for Africans and in the world, it is to this effect that with your exceptional example in leadership, we have decided to organise this very great occasion with the villagers through tourism and entertainment, with your organisation together we’ll promote our African culture with tourism.’’

The letter also stated that; ‘‘With this ceremony of titles, it will be beneficial to us with your knowledge and experiences in the field of development for our community and country.

‘‘To this end, I add dear (Dr) your presence at the ceremony will make us proud and your leadership will make us the main attraction in this part of the country.

‘‘Please accept my distinguished salutation.’’

The award ceremony is billed to be held later in the year at PAOUFLA, one of the most notable and developed centres of the region.

In a terse statement from the management of La Campagne, it expressed delight and appreciation over the award, noting that Akinboboye remains ever grateful to the government and people of the region for this singular honour, which means a lot to him and the brand, pledging that Akinboboye is focused on his promotion of Africa through his Continent Building initiative.