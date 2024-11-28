Sinach’s ‘way maker’ N5bn copyright suit adjourned till January 2025

Sinach

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the N5 billion copyright infringement suit filed against gospel singer Sinach by music producer Michael Oluwole, also known as Maye, till January 29 and 30, 2025.

Maye is seeking a declaration from the court that he is an author and co-owner of the musical work, ‘Way Maker’, and demands general damages of N5 billion for alleged cumulative infringements of his rights.

According to the lawsuit, “The plaintiff also requests the court to: Determine an equitable division of fees as either an equal share or another division the court deems appropriate. Compel the defendant to disclose all licenses and copyright assignments related to ‘Way Maker’, account for all accrued fees, and pay the plaintiff his due share”.

Maye claims he worked as a studio engineer on ‘Way Maker’, recording, mixing, and mastering the song, and created and performed several instrumental accompaniments without a transfer of his performer’s rights. He alleges that Sinach released the song without his consent or compensation and obtained licenses without sharing the proceeds, describing her actions as “oppressive”.

However, Sinach denies the producer’s claims, maintaining that she achieved global recognition before ‘Way Maker’ and claims sole authorship of the song. She argues that Maye’s role was limited to mixing the master recording, a “service for which he was paid $300”, and denies any obligation to establish a written agreement with him.

