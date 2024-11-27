FULL LIST: Top Nigerian artistes bag 2024 Billboard Music Awards nominations

The event, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, will air live on Fox on 12 December at 8 PM ET/PT and will also be available on Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels.
While Tems will be competing for Top Afrobeats Song category with “Me & U” song, along South African singer, Tyla, with the song, “Water,” “Truth or Dare,” and “Jump,” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng; Rema, Asake, Burna Boy, were also in their various categories nominated for their expertise.
See the full list of nominees in all categories
ARTISTE AWARDS
Top Artiste
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top New Artiste
Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Top Male Artiste
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Drake
Post Malone
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift
SZA
Top Duo/Group
blink-182
Coldplay
Fuerza Regida
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
Top Billboard 200 Artiste
Zach Bryan
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Amy Allen
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Daniel Nigro
Finneas O’Connell
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artiste
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artiste
Sabrina Carpenter
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Song Sales Artiste
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Shaboozey
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artiste
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artiste
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
SZA
Tyla
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artiste
Muni Long
SZA
Tyla
Top R&B Touring Artist
Chris Brown
Bruno Mars
Usher
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artiste
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artiste
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artiste
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
$uicideboy$
Top Country Artiste
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artiste
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artiste
Beyoncé
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Top Country Duo/Group
Zac Brown Band
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
Top Country Touring Artiste
Zach Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Luke Combs
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Hozier
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group
Good Neighbours
Linkin Park
The Red Clay Strays
Top Hard Rock Artist
Bad Omens
HARDY
Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artiste
Coldplay
The Rolling Stones
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artiste
Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Female Artiste
KAROL G
Shakira
Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artiste
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artiste
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Jung Kook
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top K-Pop Touring Artiste
ENHYPEN
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top Afrobeats Artiste
Asake
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artiste
Beyoncé
The Chainsmokers
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
Forrest Frank
Brandon Lake
Anne Wilson
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Chandler Moore
Naomi Raine
CeCe Winans
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Drake, For All the Dogs
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Top Soundtrack
Hazbin Hotel: Season One
Trolls: Band Together
Twisters: The Album
Wish
Wonka
Top R&B Album
Chris Brown, 11:11
Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
Tyla, Tyla
Top Rap Album
21 Savage, american dream
Drake, For All the Dogs
Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Rod Wave, Nostalgia
Top Country Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Chris Stapleton, Higher
Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album.
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Hozier, Unheard (EP)
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Dolly Parton, Rockstar
Top Hard Rock Album
Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster
HARDY, Quit!!
Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada
Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo
Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)
Top K-Pop Album
ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
Jung Kook, GOLDEN
Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR
Stray Kids, Ate: Mini Album
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX, BRAT
Jungle, Volcano
Odetari, XXIII SORROWS
Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other
John Summit, Comfort in Chaos
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?
Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD
Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day
Koryn Hawthorne, On God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
CeCe Winans, More Than This
Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember
