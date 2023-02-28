Recycle Art: Young artist leverages 1490 crown cock in new paintings

Ever wondered what you can use your recycled pet bottles or crown cocks for in this season of recycling and scarcity?

Here is one solid example as this young artist, a final year student (400L) of Business administration from the Ekiti state university (Eksu), Gbenga Oni, just concluded a 25 days painting with over 1490 crown cocks of pet bottles in a recycle art tagged, ‘Policy’.

Recycle art is the transformation of waste or used materials and objects into art pieces or paintings.

This type of art seeks to transform waste such as paper, cardboard, wood, glass, plastics, metals and rubber into works of art. The concept goes beyond the conventional recycling of materials by creating objects that exceed the economic, cultural and social value of the original product.

He said the painting took about three weeks and four days to finalise, and was inspired by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on the Naira redesign. “I title it policy in relation to the new naira policy the CBN introduced to Nigeria and my major concern was if the policy is favorable to the vulnerable.

Read also: Painting war at Alexis Galleries as two artists rival in The Uprising

“Naira redesigned; I was inspired by the word redesign. It serves as a reminder to me that the issues facing our dear country Nigeria and the planet at large serve to inspire others to change their lifestyle and reuse their items in creative ways,” Oni said.

The Eksu’ student of business administration said he has been painting for about eight years and said he wants to create more recycled art because he believes the reward for hard work is more work. “Whatever has been used even by human beings, I still see value in them. Just like the crown cock. I’m looking forward to more engagement and buyers of this artwork; as I’ll be creating more,” he said.