Real Estate Discussions & Awards – REDA is a two days event organized by Thinkmint Nigeria with BusinessDay as media partners.

KEYNOTE ADDRESS:

Senator Gbenga Ashafa

Managing Director , Federal Housing Authority

GUEST SPEAKER:

Hayatuddeen A. Awwal (MD/CEO, FHA Mortgage Bank)

Date: 10th-11th August, 2021

Time: 10:00AM Daily

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites , Victoria Island , Lagos

This year’s edition themed: “Real Estate Market Signals in Africa – Trends and Opportunities” is scheduled to take place on the 10th – 11th of August, 2021 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria-Island, Lagos.

Read also: Real Estate investor, Prince Omoha wins leadership, humanitarian award

With the flagship conference last year, the REDA Conference has proven to be the region’s largest real estate event gathering the most senior investors, developers, operators and professionals, providing the perfect platform to do deals across the region. The two days event is an accumulation of bespoke networking opportunities, learnings, and transactions through the extensive range of discussions, networking receptions and a dedicated exhibition area to gain the most traction for your company and brand. This is a stand-alone opportunity to discuss current trends, share industry experiences and enjoy insightful debates with Africa’s top real estate minds.

The conference will host 50 speakers from top real estate organizations and is proudly supported by the Federal Housing Authority Mortgae Bank, Octo5 Holdings, Urban Shelter , Purple , Homework Group and Loewe Technology Nigeria.

To participate in the event, kindly register via www.thinkmint.ng/reda2021 or contact +234 908 444 1671 , conference@thinkmint.ng for more information.