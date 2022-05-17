Rattlesnake: 5 stars for Nollywood’s second remake

Nollywood’s biggest action drama made a colossal splash at the 8th African Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA) Saturday night at the prestigious Eko Convention center as director/veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah’s ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ took home five of the coveted gold trophies.

This outstanding honor puts the adaptation of Amaka Igwe’s 1995 ‘Rattlesnake’ in rare company, becoming the third most awarded movie at the AMVCA tying with 2016’s ‘76’ another Nouah involved movie with five wins falling two awards short of the veteran’s 2019 critically acclaim remake ‘Living in Bondage; Breaking free’ which got 7 wins in 2021 and Kunle Afolayan’s 2014 ‘October 1’ which raked 9 awards in the 2015 edition.

During an evening of celebrities gracing the red carpet with fanciful attire, which many fans have dubbed as a copy of the Met Gala, it was no shock that this remake production scored high marks on many voters’ ballots with its outstanding visuals, cinematography, pictures, and storyline.

The movie is currently streaming on Netflix for people looking to check the movie out.

The Playnetwork action drama adaptation entered the occasion with 11 nominations, and when the night ended, “Rattlesnake” took home awards for best actor (drama), best actress (actress), best director, best light designer, and best cinematographer.

This is a testament to the action movie genre picking up steam in story and picture quality as it’s an opportunity to explore more African anti-heroes from within the continent that can compete modestly against what has come out of Hollywood like the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Directed and co-produced by Ramsey Nouah, with Charles Okpaleke as a co-producer, “Rattlesnake” rocketed to the top of the 2021 box office charts for the Nollywood action movie genre with a N70.8 million local haul.

Its stellar cast included Osas Ighodaro(Amara), Stan Nze(Ahanna Okolo), Efa Iwara(Bala), Bucci Franklin(Nzenozo), Tobi Bakare(Ike), Elma Mbadiwe(Adaugo), Chiwetalu Agu(Odinaka), Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (Maimuna Atafo), Ayo Makun (Timi Phillips), Big Brother Naija’s Rebecca Nengi Hampson on her debut in acting as Boma George among others.

Stan Nze who won the best actor category in his emotional speech gave his appreciation to God for his talent and for the team who created the movie for allowing him to showcase his talent in the movie.

Osas Ighodaro, Nigerian American actress who won the best actress category for her role in the movie was all emotional in her gorgeous attire that also won her the best-dressed female at the event as she came out to accept her award. She dedicated the award to her mother and her daughter who showed her support during the production of the film.

Cinematographer Muhammad Atta Ahmed who was the cinematographer for Beyonce’s musical adventure drama ‘Black is King’ was not at the event to take his award but was accepted by movie director Ramsey Nouah.

After winning the best director category, Nouah in an interview expressed his relief for the cast winning best actor and actress saying that he didn’t see the best director award coming his way.

‘Amina’ took home three awards, best art director, best sound editor, and best costume designer. In a big feat, Nancy Isime, and Bisola Aiyeola were both nominated in the best actress and best supporting actress categories.