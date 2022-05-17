Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah received the award for the ‘Best Director’ for the film Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, at the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) ceremony.

Noah’s transition into movie directing has been remarkable as his debut movie ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking free’ which was a remake of another 90s movie, received 11 award nominations and seven wins including ‘best director’ at the 2020 AMVCA, a staggering feat for a first-time movie director.

Co-produced by Charles Okpaleke, Rattlesnake: The Ahanna story is a remake of the Nigerian action thriller classic “Rattlesnake,” which was originally released in 1995 and directed by Amaka Igwe.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and finished the theatrical run in 24th place on the list of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time at N70.8 million at the local box office.

Early life and education

Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah was born on December 19, 1970, in Edo State to an Israeli father and a Yoruba mother who was originally from the city of Owo, in Ondo State.

He spent his formative years in the Lagos suburban of Surulere and attended Atora Primary School and Community Grammar School.

He earned a diploma in mass communications from the University of Lagos before pursuing a career in acting.

Why he chose acting

According to Nouah, he decided to become an actor because he was having trouble making ends meet. It was impossible for him to obtain the funds he needed for his GCE examinations, despite his best efforts.

As a result, he took the recommendation of his close friends and went to an audition, which ultimately served as the launchpad for his career in the Nollywood industry. He started acting in 1990.

The beginning of Nouah’s acting career was when he landed a role in the Nigerian television serial opera Fortunes.

Since then, he has made appearances in a number of films in which he plays the main character, and he has been labeled “Lover-Boy due to the numerous roles he’s played in romantic comedies.

For his work in The Figurine, which he performed in back in 2010, Nouah was awarded the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. It is widely acknowledged that Nouah is one of the most in-demand actresses in all of Nigeria as he has starred in over 50 films and series with other notable works on 30 days in Atlanta, 76, Merry men franchise, Nneka the pretty serpent and most recently Blood Sisters.

In addition to becoming a director, Ramsey Nouah has also worked behind the camera, producing films like “Elephant in the Room” and contributing a few short stories to “African Magic.” In addition, he directed his first movie, which was titled Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and was distributed in November of 2019.

Awards and Accolades Received by Ramsey Nouah

• Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2007 Nigerian Entertainment Awards for Dangerous Twins, Winner of the Nollywood Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role “The Figurine,” African Movie Academy Award (AMAA), 2010

• Best Actor in a Film/Short Story, Nigerian Entertainment Awards, 2011

• The Best Actor Africa Collaboration, Ghana Movie Awards, 2011

• Best Male Actor, Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards, (GIAMA), 2012

• Best Actor 76, African International Film Festival (AFRIFF Global Awards), 2016

• The Best Actor in a Lead Role 76, Africa Movie Academy Awards, 2017 The Figurine,” African Movie Academy Award (AMAA)

Personal Details About Ramsey Nouah

In 2002, Nouah got married to Emelia Philips, a woman he recently referred to as the “power house” of the family and has produced three beautiful children.