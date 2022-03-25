Radisson Blu Ikeja beckons with exciting Mother’s Day outing

No doubt, the month of March is feeling the pulse of women because of the many exciting activities that celebrate the women folks this month, especially the International Women’s Day on March 8.

However, if you missed the celebration on March 8, Radisson Blu Ikeja is offering you another opportunity to celebrate women, and this time, mothers on their special day on March 27th.

The opportunity also extends to those who could not hold elaborate celebrations for their mothers last year because of the pandemic.

Of course, the reasons for the celebration abound. The influence and bonds mothers have on the society will always be celebrated and they remain lifelong commitment.

Most importantly, while they cut the umbilical cord at birth, in reality, the bond between mother and child is forever as mothers will always look out for their own from baby, teenager and to adulthood.

Read also: A look at La Campagne’s Hills & Caves Resort Ondo

At this year’s Mother’s Day, a key element the hotel is offering is the Sunday Brunch Specially. The brunch comes with a 20 percent discount for mothers, which adds an extra value when the family dines together. Part of the excitement on that day will be a giant Mother’s Day card at the lobby of the hotel for guests to document a special moment of their mothers, and share in their memorable moments.

As part of the package, the hotel is also offering a Mother’s Day raffle draw at the Iyeru Okin Restaurant (when guests make a purchase from the restaurant or Amani Spa). They will also enjoy an array of indigenous food; a sweet savoy cutting across all regions in Nigeria put together by the local Chef Akpan in the African kitchen.

Lovers of local delicacies will be treated to an unending flow of the likes of Afang, Ogbono, Banga, Edikaikong, with healthy rich swallows. There will also be the famous Amala Abula Blu Ikeja, which is the talk of the town and a wide choice of continental food.

While the buffet goes for N20, 000 per person, mothers will enjoy it with a 20 percent discount on March 27, 2022, at the Iyeru Okin Restaurant.