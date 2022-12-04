Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel excites guests with Blu Christmas

Once again, it is the most wonderful time of the year and Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, has made plans to ensure that guests feel the difference by their experience at the flagship Radisson brand property.

The hotel management has curated a stylish environment, in the 170-room hotel, that is comfortable with a delightful ambiance for families and friends to enjoy the scenic views, great food, good music, and an exciting line-up of activities over this festive season.

Most importantly, the guests will enjoy discounted rates over the holiday season with early birds enjoying up to 20 percent discount on the room rate into the new year.

Another special at the hotel this festive season are the combined treats by the hotel’s three chefs; Chef Jade Sullaphen, Chef Baydoun Amir, and Chef Hussein. The trio wait in earnest to thrill the guests, no matter their taste buds, this season with cuisine from around the world.

Of course, the festive specials are in addition to the Mid-week line-up of live bands and grills on Wednesday evenings and Karaoke on Sunday evenings at the Surface Bar.

The joy of the season will culminate on Christmas morning with a delightful Christmas breakfast alongside the infamous “Santa’s band” to thrill guests and set the tone for an enchanting day.

The package is family-friendly as children will enjoy kiddie games and activities with lots of prizes to be won.

On Boxing Day, the guests will be thrilled at an evening of white party at the Surface Bar & Grill, with DJ George on the turntable to further thrill guests with awesome music till 11 pm that day.

Whilst still in the festive spirit, Radisson Blu Anchorage remains accessible for intimate events, social interactions, and end-of-year parties.

The management of the hotel is urging discerning guests to take the stress out of Christmas and visit the hotel for a relaxing stay amid scenic views, special delicacies, fun activities as well as with discounts on room offerings.