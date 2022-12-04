Again, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport lights up airport for Christmas

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, discerning guests, high profile personalities and a select audience had reasons to celebrate as their cherished hotel rolled out colourful drums to kick-start the 2022 festive season.

That day, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton reminded its high profile clientele that it is Christmas once again and the hotel easily rose to the occasion with a specially curated Christmas Tree Lighting event.

It was truly a relaxing evening filled with beautiful rendition by a world-class choir, live band performance, additional excitement by a stand-up comedian, fun activities that engaged the audience, among others.

Of course, special delicacies for all taste buds and matching wine menu flowed ceaselessly to attest to the hotel’s ability to fete guests no matter the status, taste and preferences.

The evening kicked off with the carol renditions by the world-class choir from a Catholic Church in Maryland, Lagos.

‘The Coming of the Lord’, the choir’s first rendition, set the mood for a melodious evening outing, while its traditional medley, featuring songs from Igbo, Yoruba and other Nigerian languages, charged the atmosphere.

Much later, it rendered the popular Christmas song, ‘O Come all ye Faithful’, ‘O Holy Night’, among others, but ended with ‘Glorious is Thy Name’.

The evening was not all songs as the hotel engaged the audience in a Christmas Tree Challenge, which saw three blindfolded contestants drawing Christmas trees using red ink on a white paper provided by the hotel. At the end, Bibi, a young male contestant won, but gave his prize to a school girl; the youngest contestant.

There was also a lucky dip exercise, which saw two lucky winners, including Ayokunle Olafusi of ExecuJet Aviation Nigeria Limited, winning complimentary dinner for two at the hotel’s Bull Restaurant and the other, a female winning the same.

Well, the event featured a homily by Simeon Reuben, a catholic reverend father. The clergy, who brought God’s blessings in the event, commended the hotel management for initiating the event, which encourages celebration for the good reasons. He noted that the tree lighting also highlights the essence of Christmas, which is love and sharing, while encouraging the audience to love and share, following the hotel’s example.

Speaking at the event, Peter Idoko, general manager, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, noted that the event was initiated to celebrate the hotel’s guests for their patronage over the years.

The Nigerian-born general manager commended the hotel management and Hilton for initiating a trend that is being copied by other hotels in Nigeria.

“We started Christmas Tree Lighting in Nigeria four years ago and since then, many hotels have started doing the same every December. But we are happy that we started it, it is a good development and it is trending today,” Idoko said.

Recalling when the hotel opened its doors to the public in 2018 and the first Christmas Tree Lighting event, Idoko said the initiative has come to stay and it has been successful in the last four years because of the support and patronage of the clients, some of whom were at the event.

He assured of the hotel’s commitment and Hilton brands support at ensuring world class service and facility offerings at the hotel always.

He also did not forget the hotel team members, who he said were the backbone and reason for the ceaseless improved offerings.

The climax of the event was the lighting of the Christmas Tree, about 12 feet tall, at the Flight Lounge of the hotel, which overlooks the private aircraft and the Execujet hangar at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja.

The general manager, assisted by Father Reuben, lit the tree to the glory of God, excitement of the guests, beauty of the hotel and flagging off the festive season at the hotel.

Earlier, the hotel sales and marketing team used the event platform to unveil the hotel’s Christmas package.

Tagged ‘Legendry Christmas’, the package promises the best experience for guests this Christmas at the hotel, starting at N163,000 per night for its King Deluxe room.

The package is inclusive of bread and breakfast and it is valid from December 23, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

While the package urges for the best wining, dining and unwinding experiences, it comes with terms and conditions.

Speaking on the package, Idoko noted that with the ‘Legendary Christmas’, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton is offering discerning guests opportunities to love, share and unwind in unique ways.