Radisson Blu Anchorage beckons for most memorable Christmas this year

Considering the many challenges the world faced in 2020, which still impacted people in 2021, yet there is life, businesses still afloat and hope for better years ahead, Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island Lagos thinks there is a need to celebrate oneself, family or friends for seeing the end of 2021.

Already, the hotel has been lit up with the lightening of its Christmas Tree by members of the staff recently.

As well, the flagship outlet of Radisson Hotel Group in Nigeria is also insisting that this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations need not be any less festive while urging guests to count on it to make their event extra special this season.

According to Ahmed Raza, general manager of the hotel, whether you are enjoying a dinner for two with a loved one or celebrating with a group of friends or colleagues, the perfect combination of good food, attractive service and a welcoming festive atmosphere is what you will find in the hotel. “We are here to ensure you can truly relax and enter the spirit of the festive season”, Raza assured.

This year’s festive season, according to the hotel, will not just be about the drinks, the food, the music or the presents, but about being together at the end of a year. “What makes a great festive event is all the wonderful people that you share those things with”.

The hotel is offering fantastic packages this season, especially Festive Dining at the Voyage Restaurant. Guests can celebrate the festive period with family, friends or colleagues by indulging in a 3-course festive menu throughout December; for lunch, brunch or dinner.

There is enough for everyone from starters, main, national, barbeque and desserts on Christmas Day and New Year, which are priced at N22,500 per adult and half price for kids from 5-12years starting at 12pm till 4pm.

There is kiddies’ fun time on December 24th, from 12 noon where the kids will enjoy a pool party. It promises to be an awesome day. As expected, on December 25 and 26, Santa will be available amid Kiddies activities including quiz competition, games, arts & crafts and prizes to be won.

The hotel is beckoning on holidaymakers and guests to join its team for a few days of relaxation and celebration with its attractive festive room package.

Available to festive bookers is N85,000 per room discount based on single occupancy with breakfast for 1. Also, the supplement applies for other room types, while the validity runs from December 13, 2021 to January 16, 2022. However, all festive rates are subject to availability and require full pre-payment at the time of booking.

On December 26th, the hotel is offering Boxing Day Open Mic Night at the Surface Bar & Grill.

The offer complements the excitement of Christmas day to sustain the mood and serenade guests with light bites and music. Guests can enjoy the evening with family and friends as they sing to their favorite songs.

On December 31, the hotel is offering yet another exciting package, which it tagged New Year’s Eve soiree with Moet & Hennessy at the Surface Bar & Grill.

It will enable guests to dazzle into 2022 at the surface bar for an evening of bright lights and music, amid specially curated food platters or fine dining meal options to satisfy every taste bud.

Considering the health and safety concerns, the general manager of the hotel, assured on safety saying that celebrating safely this year may look a little different than people are used to, with smaller groups replacing large festivities, but that does not mean it needs to be any less festive.

“Trust us with your event and we will make it fun and safe. Our creative team of event organizers will help you to plan a clean, safe, well-organized party that conforms to all current guidelines; it’s us. Our highest priority is the health, safety, and security of our guests, team members, and business partners.”

“As a result, we have developed an in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocol, created in partnership with SGS, to ensure your safety and peace of mind”, Raza said.

Raza and his team will be welcoming 2022 for those looking for something a little more relaxed, especially with an eve soiree with Moet & Hennessy at the Surface Bar and Grill for residents and non-residents alike with live music during the evening.

“My team and I look forward to welcoming you to Best Radisson Blu Anchorage Christmas and New Year”, the general manager concluded.