Pretty Mike joins other celebrities to become Fekomi Herbals brand ambassador

Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike of Lagos has recently been signed as the ambassador of the Fekomi brand.

He joins the likes of comedians Beefahs and Slimcase to represent the herbal brand.

Fekomi brand, a sister firm to Fekomi Global Nigeria Limited is one of the leading herbal medications in Nigeria for erectile dysfunction and other sexually transmitted diseases.

The Nigerian flamboyant influencer, who runs Lagos nightspot Club Uno, also loves to flaunt his wealth, flashing Gucci, Versace, and Dolce and Gabbana gear worth thousands, and driving a fleet of supercars.

The 34-year-old nightlife entrepreneur first gained local notoriety in 2016, when he began to parade around with his “human puppies” and crashed a wedding in Nigeria with several beautiful girls on dog chains.

He is known as the King of Stunts and loves to court controversy wherever he goes.

Fekomi Herbals was founded by Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence who ventured into the business with the ultimate goal of restoring the confidence of men that have problems with their sex life through the usage of natural supplements.

The company features its various products on its Instagram handle @fekomi.

The products include those for a permanent cure for warts, delayed ejaculation, enlargement kit, etc.

Fekomi Herbals is known for transparency, reliability, competence.