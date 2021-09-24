Lush Hair unveils MBGN contestant as brand ambassador

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair brand has officially welcomed Oluwadamilola Bolarinde, a contestant at the 2021 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) Pageant held in Lagos recently as another brand ambassador into its family.

Bolarinde who represented Lagos State was officially crowned Miss. Lush Hair and presented a cash prize of N500,000 after the pageant.

Ritambhara Kakkar, brand Manager, Lush Hair said the goal of the yearly partnership with MBGN is primarily to inspire and empower contemporary black African women while encouraging them to always shoot for the stars.

“To us beauty Is limitless and we pride ourselves in providing the best plug that supports everywoman to let her shine out, Damilola is a beautiful African woman, and we are confident that she will enjoy the journey with the team as much as her successor Cynthia Afury who represented Adamawa State in the last edition did,” she said.

Kakkar added that the relationship between LUSH hair and the Nigerian beauty queens will help in significantly building confidence in the average Nigerian girl on the street that indeed she can make it to the top.

Damilola will be joining the rest of the Lush Hairs’ brand Ambassadors such as Denrele Edun, the Award-winning model & TV host, Amanda Dara, TV Host, and Yemi Alade, an Award-winning Nigerian music artist in Africa who was recently signed as a brand ambassador for Lush.

Lush Hair, the official Hair Extension brand sponsor of MBGN for two consecutive years had the 37 contestants looking beautiful and radiant, all adorning different products of the brand.

The contestants’ hairstyles were carefully chosen by the brand’s official hair stylists who were on standby backstage fixing and changing the ladies’ styles using their unique facial structure and features to complement their beauty.