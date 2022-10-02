Poetic Review: A Moment in Time

“Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it, you can never get it back.”- ‘Harvey Mackey’.

In this collection entitled ‘A Moment in Time’ written by Paulette I. Anana, was expressed in a way to inspire the readers thoughts through time and space.

The poet successfully explained the idea of life we are all living and how it affects our lives. This 2022 publication of Amazon, offers the readers 50 poems that plumb the depths of human nature through its belief, attitudes and behaviors, courage and desires.

Through this collection, from ‘A Story to A Moment in Time’, Paulette I. Anana presents her poetic voice to the themes of ‘Time’, ‘Joy’, ‘Purpose’, ‘Emotions’, and ‘Truth’. The 50 poems which are extraordinary powerful and inspiring, are as follows, A Story; Ah, Culture; Society is a Force; In Community; Together as One; Unity; Busy Family; Ancestry; Our Kin; My People; The Tribe; People Fallen; Two; Connected; Our Home; We are; A Dream of Reason; Brotherhood; Tradition; Heritage; Who are We?; Legacy; The Lost Truth; Reflection; Humanity; Past and Present; I see You; Service; Being Brave; What I am; Enlightenment; Accepting Everything; Blood, Sweat, and Tears; Wisdom; Life is a Game; Letting Go; The Future; That Magical Place; The City; Home is a Place; Peace is not a Dream; The Rising Sun; Reality; Ourselves; Gone and Lost; Child of the Sun; Strife; Bequeath; Honours Word; A Moment in Time.

‘A Story’, has been explained by the poet to open the minds of the readers to what they have always heard from one story or the other which usually ends with either one person winning or losing. A free verse, one stanza and nine lines poem, expressing the thoughts of the poet that sometimes a positive story/scenario can be negative and vice versa depending on how you view it.

The poem in this collection titled, ‘Letting Go’ shows that Paulette Anana expressed her poetic voice for us to know that growing up is filled with happiness, challenges, break-ups, good memories and expectations. But when the bed side shows up in our sojourn in life. We should learn and develop the mindset to let go in order to heal and move on faster. A free verse, one stanza and eight lines poem motivating the readers to let their hearts grow and let go.

The poem titled ‘A Moment in Time’ was explained by the life poet to open the eyes of the readers that a moment in time can either make or mar their lives. A free verse, on stanza and eight line poem expressed by the poet to her readers that: We all have a story/ A life that we’re living/ We’ve all seen the good and bad/ And we’ve each learned to cope/ A moment in time/ That can change your life forever/ Or it could be something small/ Like a stranger’s smile.

The 50 beautiful poems in this collection, arranged tenderly and creatively captivating manner.The author can do well to express her thoughts in short stanzas for each poem. Narrative form of poetry will do well to captivate the minds of the readers so as to understand the theme of the poem. Imagery explanatory forms (visuals, tactile and olfactory) should be used in subsequent books

I am inspired and wowed by the powerful and strong voice and choice of words of the poet. Paulette Anana’s ‘A Moment in Time’ is a recommended handbook for everyone that wants to make impact in life before leaving this earth for the world beyond.