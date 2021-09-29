Phyno releases sensational new single

Phyno, an award-winning Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, is back with a banging new single titled ‘Stacks’. Known for his free-flowing verses, catchy rhythms and lilting melodies, Phyno has set himself apart with these elements, which make his music borderless.

Produced by Eli De Great, ‘Stacks’ is a truly evocative story pieced together by lyrics that set fire to a rhythm so catchy, it is easy to love. In easy melodies and an unforgettable hook, the infinitely talented musician shows how much he has grown on his musical journey. Phyno’s latest release, ‘Stacks’, paints a picture of lazy sounds with litters of drums, twirled around in an intricate play on words, it is a pleasure to listen to the erudite rapper on this track.

With multiple awards to his name, always partial to the culture that allows him to be himself in his music and known for making magic through crafting melodic songs that weave together elements of Afrobeats, R&B, hip-hop, and highlife, Phyno has become one of the biggest music exports in Africa. Since “No Guts No Glory”, his debut studio album, was released in 2014, there has been no turning back for this superstar racking up an intimidating repertoire of his works.

Phyno’s musical journey to date has been incredible and now, with ‘Stacks’, the brilliant singer, songwriter is yet again, prepared to conquer new musical grounds in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

‘Stacks’ by Phyno was released on September 29, 2021. His fans and music lovers can listen to the hot new single on all digital platforms.