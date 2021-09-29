Life Continental kicks off nationwide highlife concert at nnewi

Life Continental Beer has commenced a music tour to five cities across Nigeria, starting with Nnewi, to support the success of the Igbo-centric ‘Turu Ugo Lota’ TV commercial campaign launched in Enugu.

The event, which took place September 26 at Kings Palace Hotel, saw lovers of highlife music showing up in their numbers to accord their favourite beer brand.

Anyi Dons, a South Eastern singer, treated fans to familiar Igbo praise and revolution songs.

According to a press statement sent to BusinessDay: “The ‘Turu Ugo Lota’ TVC campaign was launched at a panel discourse with the theme ‘bringing home the glory: A Toast to Progress and Success.”

The TV campaign features prominent locations of note in the Eastern region. “The campaign is riding on one of the most character-defining adages of the Igbo culture, Turu Ugo Lota, which is a charge given by the elders to encourage their children going in search of greener pastures to go out, make achievements, and bring home glory. The Igbo adage has been a constant refrain among audiences and has remained on many lips since its commercial unveiling,” according to the press statement.

The music tour will be held predominantly in the South-eastern region and will make stops at Aba, Enugu, Onitsha, and Lagos, with live performances from music superstars such as Phyno, Flavour, Omuligbo Brothers, MI, and Anyi Dons, who will be headlining the shows at the various locations.

“The shows will take place under strict security provisions while ensuring that all COVID-19 protocols are observed,” it noted.

Life Continental Beer is commercialising the sustained buzz around ‘Turu Ugo Lota’ campaign on social media to bring fun and entertainment to its consumers.

The brand has successfully achieved this by connecting with the mindset of fun-loving South-easterners of all ages as well as reigniting their deep sense of pride in being Igbo natives while simultaneously giving its consumers satisfaction through the unique taste of its lager beer.

The night ended on a high note with a crowd of appreciative fans looking forward to the next ‘Turu Ugo Lota’ music tour that will hit Nnewi again.