Paramount Africa champions Afrobeats sustainability at AfricaNXT2023

Afrobeats has taken the world by storm and is among the sought-after music genres globally, but how do we, as a nation and the birthplace of Afrobeats, sustain and strengthen the growth of Nigeria’s mainstream genre?

Paramount Africa, a multimedia powerhouse, is set to hold a panel discussion at the 2023 edition of the avant-garde conference, AfricaNXT, on February 9, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., to explore solutions to this question.

Tagged: “How Can Nigerian Institutional Participation Help Sustain the Growth of Afrobeats?” The conference is aimed at harnessing partnerships between private and public stakeholders for the sustained growth and development of the Afrobeats industry within and outside the continent in the coming years.

The conference will feature two segments of enlightening panel discussions with experts and captains of industries including; Bada Akintunde-Johnson, country manager, Paramount Africa; Chinwe Greg-Egu, senior brand manager, Heineken; Seun Fakorede, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Oyo State; and Oyinkansola Fawehinmi, president, Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Ltd.

The panel discussions are aimed at examining the significance of stakeholders’ involvement in the Afrobeats sector, innovative paths to catalytic collaborations, and the relationship between impactful support and profitable exports of Afrobeats.

Speaking on the event, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, country manager, Paramount Africa, said, “Afrobeats has undoubtedly surged beyond the shores of Nigeria and Africa as a whole. It has ushered in a new wave of up-tempo rhythms and flavours that have arguably revolutionised the global music industry. However, it has become expedient to harness the participation of key stakeholders in the Afrobeats industry to ensure the sustained growth of the genre.

“The exportation of this genre of music to other parts of the world has opened international doors and partnerships for many people within the continent, soaring to new heights that were once a figment of our imaginations,” he stated. He noted that without all hands-on-deck, the growth of the Afrobeats industry will stunt.

“To ensure our identity as a nation of people with a unique sound, we need to ensure that Afrobeats continues to evolve without losing its original quality and authenticity. This can only be done through innovative collaborations,” he further stated.

AfricaNXT has consistently sparked conversations around African innovation that have brought significant growth to the sectors involved. The Afrobeats conversation to be had in this edition promises to further facilitate development in the already thriving genre.