Over Her Dead Body premieres today with hilarious spin

Sola Osofisan’s new movie, Over Her Dead Body, will be premiering today, January 7, 2022, in cinemas across the country, amid hilarious spin.

Written, produced and directed by Sola Osofisan, ‘Over Her Dead Body’ is a refreshingly hilarious spin on the mother-in-law versus daughter-in-law story.

It features a stellar cast including; Nse Ikpe Etim, an award-winning actress (recently seen in Netflix’s King of Boys), who plays Zara in the movie, while Binta Ayo Mogaji, veteran actress, plays Mama. A host of outstanding actors also feature in the movie, including; Uche Mac-Auley, Patrick ‘Rico Swavey’ Fakoya, Gregory Ojefua, Taiwo Solanke, Onyeka Fiaka, Adenike Ayodele, among others.

It is obvious mothers have an undeniable grip on their sons and the bond between a mother and son is as strong as it gets. Unfortunately, in some cases, this connection can grow shrill and destabilising. ‘Over Her Dead Body’ is a drama-comedy about mothers, sons, and the unlucky women who come between them.

In ‘Over Her Dead Body’, bluntly reminded of her mortality by an armed robbery attack in Ibadan, Zara’s mother-in-law, Mama, arrives unexpectedly on an extended stay. She has one mission resulting from that near-death experience; to embrace her grandchildren before she dies. Unfortunately, she has none. Mama decides it is taking too long for her only son and his wife of many years to deliver. To hasten the process, Mama bullies and mistreats her daughter-in-law, and deploys all kinds of schemes to get to her intended goal. And then, Zara, the henpecked daughter-in-law, decides to fight back…

‘Over Her Dead Body’ was recorded on location in Lagos in February 2020. Packaged by Pen Pusher Productions, a film and television content company based in Lagos, ‘Over Her Dead Body’ is being released by Genesis, a Nollywood movie distribution giant.

The movie (and tickets) will be available in all major cinema houses around Nigeria from today, January 7, 2022.