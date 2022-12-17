“Osamede” is back this holiday season

The popular stage play “Osamede,” which wowed audiences last year, will be performed again this year in Lagos between 4 pm and 7 pm on Tuesday, December 28, and Thursday, December 29, 2022, according to a statement.

Osamede, which means “Crowned by God,” is a mix of the old and the new. It sends important messages to a modern audience in a subtle way by showing them the rich cultural history of the ancient Benin kingdom. This interesting and interesting stage play is set in a world where pre-colonial customs and modern creativity and developments are mixed together, the statement read in part

Lilian Olubi, the show’s executive producer said that the second season of “Osamede” will be a mix of enlightenment, soul-searching, and great entertainment as it follows a strong woman who goes against all odds to change her community.

She said, “The play has a lot of history, costume, culture, and tradition, so I think it’s a good idea to show off and promote this wealth of culture, which I’m sure will be interesting to people from all over the world.” “I’ve always had a good appreciation for how great and beautiful the legendary Benin kingdom was. It is a masterpiece that explores the conversation about morals, values, and problems in society while sparking a bold spirit against the status quo. The play is an announcement and a call to action about working together and doing our part to build the country.”

The actors in this great stage play are both Nollywood veterans and newcomers. Rachel Ogonodi, Olanrewaju Dele Abrahams, Patrick Diabuah, Soibifaa Dokubo, Otunba Tunji Sotimiri, and other talented actors like them will take the audience on a renaissance adventure this Christmas.