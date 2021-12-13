Orijin partners ‘Fuji: A Opera’ to celebrate the reinvention of Fuji with digital art

At Untitled, Fuji: A Opera hosted an exhibition of Fuji-themed digital artworks in partnership with Orijin to celebrate the re-invention of the Fuji music genre. The 4-day exhibition, titled ORIJINALFUJIISARTtook place in two folds: a gallery exhibition led by digital artworks produced by Bidemi Tata, a 24-year-old Nigerian artist and outdoor installations at three high traffic areas, where Fuji music subculture was blended with digital art.

Speaking at a VIP preview of the art exhibition, Funmilola Adigolo, senior brand manager, Orijin Nigeria, expressed happiness following the success of Orijinal Fuji Is Art exhibition, as well as, the first leg of Fuji vibrations; a platform dedicated to blending Fuji music with other genres and styles.

“At Orijin Nigeria invention pumps through our veins and we hold imagination in our hands, hence, our never-ending support for the creative industry. We are all about propagating culture, especially contemporary culture”, she said.

“This birthed our partnership with Fuji: A Opera, as the Fuji music genre is all about expressing one’s individuality and originality through creativity; and this is what we are passionate about. So, partnering Fuji: A Opera to showcase African culture through fuji music to the world leveraging digital artworks, we are confidently affirming our strong hold in drawing new inspiration from the past and the present, while remaining authentically futuristic”.

Read also: ABC’ host creative sector at Afro Culture Convention 2021

Nkechi Obidi, project manager, Fuji: A Opera, while speaking, noted that the #OrijinalFujiIsArt exhibition was born out of a passion to preserve the essence and authenticity of the Fuji music genre through digital art. “The selected works are realistic considerations drawn with an imaginative flair. They aim to portray a visual metaphor for a genre of music misunderstood. We are indeed excited to partner with Bidemi Tata and Orijin to bring our theme for this year to life which is: Recognizing the past and reimagining the future through Fuji music.”

Fuji vibrations, a platform dedicated to blending Fuji music with other genres and styles witnessed Fuji artists share the same stage on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Ogba, Ikeja Lagos. Guest were offered delicious Orijinal cocktails while being pleasantly serenaded by wholesome music performances by some of the best fuji music powerhouses in Nigeria including; Musibau Adisa Hemessy, Akeem Adisa Adesope, Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde Merenge; and Igwe Remi Aluko.

The Fuji concerts continued on December 10 2021 at Yaba with King Dr Saheed Osupa and Sulaimon Adio Atawewe while the grand finale is slated for Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Muri Okunola Park with KS1 Malaika, Obesere and Pasuma Wonder.

Guests can register to get their free tickets to these concerts by following@orijin_nigeria and @fujiopera on Instagram to get more information.