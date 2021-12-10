Onyeka Onwenu, others on stage for the first time as Speaking Out comes to theatre in 2022

Speaking Out, a stage play, from the stable of Doyenne Circle, is set to hit the stage of the Agip Hall of Muson Center on January1, 2022, featuring Onyeka Onwenu, the queen of Nigerian music, on stage not just singing but dancing and acting alongside Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor and other prominent Nollywood veterans and amazons.

Riding swiftly on the success of Ada The Country, with its new musical stage performance; the 30 act all female cast musical explores and highlights the journey of the girl child from birth, through childhood and adulthood, all the way to motherhood. A magnificent piece of work written and compiled by Chukwuma Okoye from the original works of Tony Marinho, Speaking Out; uses a plethora of the total female experience to tell a story driven by a musical force as directed by the award winning founder and director of Lagos and Abuja Kenneth Uphopho.

Beginning with a celebration of the birth of the girl child, ‘Speaking Out’ takes a roller-coaster ride through her daunting growth in a largely gender prejudiced environment. This inequitable society plagues her every step, from the celebration of her birth through such typical challenges as child labour, education, female trafficking, dating, sex, spousal abuse, divorce and single motherhood. Singed but tireless she emerges through all odds with her daughter, stronger with dignity and pride, determined to live her life in full.

Ecstatic about the cast selection and the exuberance they will bring through a combination of acting, singing and dancing, Okoye is particular about what each cast member will be bringing to the success of the show.

Set to hit the stage from January 1to 3, 2022, at the Agip Hall Muson Center Lagos, Speaking Out is already garnering the much deserved attention within the thespian industry with throngs of females filling up the casting call for auditions. The musical stage play promises a 360 experience using spectacular dance, poetry, design, popular and traditional music and song.

This is definitely one to open the year with and will set a precedent for the performance & entertainment industry in the new year while offering the audience the hope and inspiration to navigate through the year.

Describing the stage play as spectacular, Okoye has promised to not only leave the audience fulfilled but will also showcase the incredible and diverse cast of women who bring all their talent to stage ranging from music, acting and dancing.