Nwafor’s spoken words of art emerges winning entry in Spangler Got Talent

Following weeks of intense competition, Nwafor Akunna Claire, a 24-year-old lawyer, and entrepreneur has emerged the winner of the 2020 online edition of the talent show, ‘Spangler Got Talent’.

Claire the indigene of Umuoye, Agbogugu in Awgu local Government, in Enugu State emerged the winner with her spoken words of arts on sexual abuse/rape, sickle cell disorder, mental health, depression and abuse and the diaries of a fed-up woman.

Speaking on her victory, she said “I have learned yet again, that consistency and confidence are vital spices to greatness and I intend leveraging on this duo to achieve my goals.”

“My plan is simply to get the best out of my self and everyone I can reach through the process of expressing my art,” she added.

She explained that her unfailing trust in God and her guts has gotten her to where she is with constant push from fans as well as friends.

She says the competition has taught her to be consistent and confident in whatever she does, adding that they are vital spices for greatness.

Claire is not just a winner of the contest but also an outstanding entrepreneur and a fashion enthusiast.

The young lawyer who is currently studying History and International Relations at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka says she entered for the contest owing to her high-level self-confidence.

Beyond the cash and gifts attached to the Talent Hunts, Claire has promised to give back to society as she looks forward to completing a Resource Center for her Foundation ROCC Africa which she started in 2019 at Ugbo-Odogwu,Transekulu Enugu, while other things follow.

For winning the competition, Claire goes home with a million naira and a landed property in Abuja metropolitan.