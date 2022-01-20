Nigerian Idol: Still sustaining quality entertainment, empowerment

Since March 27, 2011, when Onyekachi Onwuka, a 26-year-old female singer, won the first Nigerian Idol, there have been sustained efforts by many ambitious young Nigerians to participate in the reality TV singing competition.

Those who dare and were lucky to make it to the auditions, have never been the same as the Nigerian Idol, like other series of the international franchise, challenges and brings the best out of the contestants, especially from the auditions.

Further making it to the live show of the competition, even without emerging the final winner, one is regarded as a star as the competition offers aspiring musicians and entertainers a platform to hone their skills, network, amid mentorship by established music acts and global exposure afterwards.

The first winner of the show still bears the testimony today. Apart from the N7.5 million cash, a recording contract with Sony, a car and an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa, Onyekachi Onwuka has since performed in different world know stages and started the first female band known as the “Gfactor band” in Nigeria.

Other past winners such as; Mercy Chinwo, Moses Obi Adigwe, Evelle, K-Peace and Kingdom Kroseide, are all excelling in their careers today because of the exposure and grooming received at Nigerian Idol.

However, the show has also shown improvements on all sides since the first edition, with the total prize ever increasing.

From the N7.5 million cash, a recording contract with Sony, a car and an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa won by the first winner, Kingdom, winner of last year’s edition went home with a mouthwatering grand prize, which included a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a six-track EP recording deal with three music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for two.

Yet, the winner of the new season, Nigerian Idol Season 7, is going to win a total grand prize of N100 million, an amount said to be the highest in any singing competition in Africa and that is why the competition received a record number 10,000 entries this season.

Well, that is one of the best things happening for the ambitious Nigerian youth this year, as well as quality entertainment for TV viewers starting from February 6, 2022, when the competition will premiere on DStv and GOtv.

Read also: Nigerian Idol season 7 premieres Feb. 6

There are many reasons to watch Season 7 of the competition.

First, it is a further commitment by MultiChoice Nigeria, leading entertainment company and organizers of the reality TV singing competition, to source and offer new content to its subscribers.

As well, the new crop of judges, D’Banj, multiple award-winning entertainer and Simi, superstar singer-songwriter, will be joining Obi Asika, the resident judge, who led the judging panel last year, to add colour and glamour to the competition.

Also, IK Osakioduwa, popular radio and TV personality, will be returning as the show’s host for this season, amid his hilarious stunts and backstage unveilings.

Of course, it is a huge contribution to the further development of the Nigerian music industry, empowerment of the youths and helping many to actualize their dreams.

Again, reality shows are the easiest way to attempt and attain celebrity status world over. For just making it to the auditions of the Nigerian Idol, many of those who couldn’t scale to the main competition are now enjoying increasing followership across social media platforms.

But those who make it to the Nigerian Idol, whether winner or not, are already celebrities as many get endorsements right from the competition and may even end up becoming more famous than the winner.

Another reason to watch the competition is that MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers, has promised that Season 7 is going to be bigger and better.

Busola Tejumola, executive head, content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, who spoke at the announcement of the new season and introduction of new judges, said: “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’Banj and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!”

The excited D’Banj said, “I am coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang”, while Simi plans to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.

On his part, Obi Asika, the returning judge, assured that, “I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I am also excited to work with the rest of the judges this season, and I will be very fair and real to every contestant just like I was last year.”

IK Osakioduwa is also excited to be back on the show because coming back for a new season means that he did well the previous season. “I will be bringing a lot to the table this season and I can’t wait for the viewers to see what we have in store”, he said.

Well, the competition has also enjoyed sustained corporate sponsorship. This season’s headline is Bigi Drinks and co-headline sponsor is Binance.