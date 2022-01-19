Nigerian Idol season 7 premieres Feb. 6

The seventh season of Nigerian Idol, a reality TV singing competition, is set for premiere on February 6, 2022, with a grand prize of N100 million for the winner, including cash prize, a recording contract, among others.

While announcing the new season at a media parley at its Ilupeju office in Lagos on January 18, 2022, MultiChoice Nigeria, leading entertainment company and organizers of the reality TV singing competition, unveiled D’Banj, multiple award-winning entertainer and Simi, superstar singer-songwriter, as judges for the seventh season of Nigerian Idol.

Also, popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the show’s host for this season alongside Obi Asika, who makes a comeback as a judge.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Busola Tejumola, executive head, content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’Banj and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!”

D’Banj expressed his excitement at being one of the judges this season saying, “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn’t contain my excitement. I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.”

On her part, Simi said, “I’ve always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it’s a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.”

Obi Asika, the returning judge, added, “I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I’m also excited to work with the rest of the judges this season, and I will be very fair and real to every contestant just like I was last year.”

In the sixth season of Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner after months of intense musical contest involving over 10,000 hopefuls from across the country, and over 16 million votes recorded at the finale. Following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is officially on for the seventh season of the show, which premieres February 6, 2022, on DStv and GOtv.