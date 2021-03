Nigerian Idol Season 6 premieres this Sunday

The sixth season of Nigerian Idol, a popular singing competition show, will premiere this Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 6pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

The much anticipated show will open with a special airing of the most entertaining moments from the auditions, which took place late last year. DStv and GOtv customers will get the chance to play judge during the pre-show by rating their performances on www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol and find out if their favourites made it to the Judges’ list when the main show starts March 28, 2021.

The Nigerian Idol platform provides a launch pad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music on the local and global stage. According to Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Africa Magic’s Channel Director, over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season.

Nigerian Idol season 6 will be hosted by the much-loved media personality, IK Osakioduwa, with superstar singer Seyi Shay, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika and celebrity DJ, Sose as judges. The eventual winner of this season’s show will walk away with a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes.

Nigerian Idol season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno, and will air on DStv channel 198 & GOtv channel 29 starting March 14, 2021. Viewers can watch Nigerian Idol Season 6 via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Nigerian Idol will also be available on online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa, as well as, in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries. Also, DStv Premium customers stand to enjoy a Showmax subscription at no extra cost as part of DStv Thanks reward programme, while other DStv customers will get Showmax at half the price.