Nigerian female filmmakers set for global award

The Girls Voices Initiative in partnership with the French Embassy in Nigeria is set to award no fewer than 16 women who have distinguished themselves in the film industry in Nigeria and across the world, at the International Film Festival, the first of its kind.

Carolyn Seaman, Festival Director who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, pointed out that women often tell the best stories, but are the most disadvantaged. She, therefore, said the goal of the award is to globally celebrate outstanding women in film, to raise awareness and inspire film standards for female filmmakers.

Seaman said the award ceremony, set to hold 4th and 5th of March, is also part of activities to mark International Women’s Day and Women’s Month. She added that the premier edition comprises five Jury members from France, South Africa, Canada, and Nigeria.

“The Jury have reviewed the films – features, animations, shorts, and documentaries – that are in-competition and announced the winners of the Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) Award together with the Festival Committee,” she said.

Read also: Film Rat Club sets up festival to boost low-budget movies

“This year’s will present award trophies to the winners (or their representatives) in 16 award categories including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Short’, ‘Best Animation Short’, ‘Best Student Film’, ‘Best Child Actress’ and much more.

“The programme will include discussions, masterclasses, and screening of short, student, animation, and documentary films from the collection of films that were selected from over 3000 film submissions from over 130 countries of the world. The screenings of the films and other festival activities will be free to the public. On the second day of the festival will host a few festival activities and present the WIFFEN Awards Ceremony at the Executive Hall at the Abuja International Conference Centre.”

Other partners of this maiden edition include TS TV Africa, the Congo Embassy, Zenith Bank Plc, Aero Contractors, and a host of partners in Nigeria and abroad.

The Arts, Entertainment and Recreation Sector under which the film industry falls contributed 2.3% (NGN239biliion) to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016.