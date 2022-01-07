New seasons of Unmarried,and other drama series premiere on Africa Magic

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of premium African entertainment, will in January 2022 premiere the third season of the hit drama series, Unmarried and reality TV series, Date my Family Nigeria, while popular comedy series, My Siblings and I, will return for a fourth season.

After bringing together 13 beautiful couples in season 2, the most immersive dating experience, Date My Family, is back with a bang for a third season. Lovers of this reality TV series can look forward to seeing 13 new couples meet each other, go on a first date and possibly catch the love bug. Find a new set of possible couples to root for every Sunday at 6 pm from Sunday, 9 January on Africa Magic Showcase.

Season four of My siblings and I will premiere Monday, 10 January on Africa Magic Urban at 8:30 pm every weekday. This family sitcom follows the Aberuagba family whose family mantra is – an Aberuagba’s business is every Aberuagba’s business! The last season ended on an exciting note as Aunty Blessing’s ‘boo’ asked her to marry him but then misplaced the engagement ring. The biggest question fans have to ask this season is – “will we be planning a wedding?”

Unmarried, which follows the lives of three single women will premiere Wednesday, January 12, 2022, on Africa Magic Showcase from 9 pm. Fans will see favourite ladies, Funbi (Enado Odigie), Kamsi (Folu Storms), and Nengi (Venita Akpofure), return to their screens following season 2 finale cliffhanger. They will finally get their answers to what Nengi decided to do with Ade’s baby and whom Funbi ended up choosing. Then, there is the question of how Kamsi and her ex, Lotanna, are faring after she went back to him.

Read also: Over Her Dead Body premieres today with hilarious spin

In keeping with its commitment, MultiChoice continues to create local content that keeps viewers engaged and entertained. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “Local content is at the heart of our production at Africa Magic. We continue to tell authentic Nigerian stories whilst showcasing the best entertainment content the continent has to offer. The returning Africa Magic series will tell the inclusive stories of Nigerian families with My Siblings and I, the current realities of unmarried women 30 years and older with Unmarried, and the competitive nature of dating in Nigeria through Date My Family. Fans of these series will be in for great entertainment come January 2022”.

The new seasons join other Africa Magic series, Dilemma, Venge, Movement-Japa, and The Rishantes giving viewers a more diverse range of local stories to watch. For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv

DStv viewers can watch Unmarried, Date My Family, and My Siblings and I via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.