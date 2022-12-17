Music recap: Boomplay hits 90m songs catalogue in 2022

Boomplay, one of Africa’s biggest music streaming and download services, has released its much-anticipated annual recap #BoomplayRecap2022, which said that the streaming company increased its music catalogue by reaching 90 million songs in 2022.

According to the recap, music streaming on Boomplay grew in 2022 by 248 percent, which was made possible by its 88 million monthly active users.

This year’s recap said that Nigeria’s Burnaboy emerged as Boomplay’s most streamed male artiste followed by Asake and Kizz Daniel.

On the other hand, Ayra Starr become the most streamed female artiste, followed by Mercy Chinwo and Simi.

Kizz Daniel and Tekno topped the most streamed song of 2022 with ‘Buga’, Mavins’ Overloading – Overdose’ came in second while Fireboy’s smash hit ‘Bandana’ featuring Asake emerged as the third most streamed song.

Burnaboy’s Love, Damini was listed as the first in the top album list, with Asake’s ‘MMTV’ and Kizz Daniel’s ‘Barnabas’ also in the top three.

Meanwhile, Asake, Young Jonn and Lade were listed as the top booming artiste of the year.

The most streamed albums of 2022 were listed as, Damini – Burnaboy, Mr Money with the Vibes- Asake, Barnabas- Kizz Daniel while the chart-topping songs of 2022 were Sip Alcohol – Joeboy, Buga – Kizz Daniel & Tekno. Others on the list include Overloading-Overdose- Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, and Boyspyce.

As a streaming company, Boomplay profiles and segments music data by country, artiste and users in order to provide the actual reflection of music listenership and engagement habits of local music industries in Africa.

The authenticity and relevance of Boomplay’s data and charts as the accurate picture of music consumption are based on Boomplay’s user base, which is largely the lower and middle-class demographic, which is the largest population segment on the continent.

This music demography has been seen as more inclusive because it captures the on-the-ground music taste and habits of music consumers.

Boomplay annual recap provides an overview of music consumption and insights into listeners’ musical taste buds and preferences for the year.