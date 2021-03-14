Music entrepreneur commends exploits of Diaspora Nigerians

A Nigerian citizen resident in America, Jesse Adesotu Woghiren has commended the ‘I-can-do-spirit’ in Nigerians, particularly those in the Diaspora, noting that they have proven to excel in various endeavours and have been a shining light to others.

These have mostly been the testimonies of Nigerians in the US, UK and other nations and this seems to be a contradiction with the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria in insecurity, violence, economic uncertainty and high unemployment rate.

Many have observed that if the Nigerian government provides good governance and creates an enabling environment for Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in and contribute to the economy, the nation will fare better.

The American-Nigerian record label owner, Woghiren, CEO/president Bigmanity Music, extolled the virtues of those abroad that have done excellently in all fields of endeavour to provide a good image and show the greatness of its people, urging the government to do better in solving the problems bedevelling the country.

“We (Nigerians in the diaspora) are the ones pumping in the real money (capital) into the country for fueling and gaining more substantial value to our per capita. Can you imagine life without our family members’ financial supports from around the world?

“Furthermore, we gain undeniable and proven viable recognition and momentum to our motherland through sports, even the YouTube power play in the equation that’s so consequential in this new century new economic structure.

“The Nigerian community has far extended beyond her borders which is why I laugh at ignorant government representatives who think they can act anyhow and get away with it in this day and age. They had better changed that myopic thinking and ways of life before they find themselves in a shameful retrogressive situation that they will only have themselves to blame,” he said.

Speaking further on the exploits of Nigerians abroad, Jesse, otherwise known as THE BB02 (TheMan 02), said: “We cannot be ruled out in the comity of nations, as our huge population ought to be a plus not a minus. The emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general is a great example.

“Truly, from the streets level to the top of the ladder in the corporate world, Nigerians in the diaspora rule as our presence cannot be undermined, tamed marginalised or swept under the carpet.

“Even currently from the Big Brother Canada to the White House in the United States. Recently, I got a frantic call at home in the U.S from a couple of my Nigerian OAPs, whom I don’t want to necessarily mention their names right now, and calling to say that, they noticed one of the contestants of the BB Canada goes with my last name and I laughed- another story for another day.

“We don’t need to talk of the top appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO director. The Nigerian presence around the global community is massive. It is said that for every 5 or 6 black people you meet, one of them is a Nigerian. And in the U.S, the young generation of creatives introduced our diverse food, culture, fashion senses and especially the Nigerian brand of music into the subconscious minds of the Americans; young and old.”

He also explained that, “Our huge population is a force to reckon with, as you already may know; no other class of people can compete with us, but we just need to unite more and more and quash all the tribal differences and celebrate each other as none is greater than the other.”