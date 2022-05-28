Music business is about strategy, growth – Olayeni

Victor Olayeni, a renowned worship leader and a recording artist who rose to prominence with a string of hits, has that the music business is all about growth and appropriate strategy and that credit should be given to the powerful team behind such a craft.

According to him, music promotion and sales are critical for all musicians, and iTunes has aided many musicians in this endeavor.

In light of this, and his undying love for good music, Olayeni is set to launch his new single – God Alone.

“To grow as a brand, you need a league of dedicated people to push you to success,” he stated.

He also stated that a good team member will work regardless of finances since they are the first representations of the brand to the public and ensure that the artist comes out looking good with good music production, among other things.

“Not only are the people involved important, but there are other resources that have aided in the creation of amazing music, such as iTunes,” he said.

“The strength of iTunes and music is a huge success that should never be overlooked. iTunes is a music software package that allows users to purchase, access, and manage albums and songs,” he added.

“It could also be a well-organized media library. It has a wide range of applications,” he said.

According to him, iTunes has aided music promotion in a variety of ways, while allowing individuals to earn money from the comfort of your own home.

He added that there are tools for recording music, releasing songs, and promoting music, as well as the potential for others to buy, stream, and listen, not to mention the tantalizing prospect of a flat charge per label and payment.

“It doesn’t stop there; it also assists in analyzing how people listen to and stream your music around the world. It also functions as a catalogue, storing all of your tunes in one location,” he said.

Over the last two decades, his anointed charisma has created an authentic place of worship for many across the world. “I desire that every individual under the sound of my voice have a heavenly encounter with God.”

Olayeni served as a worship leader for 15 years at Daystar Christian Center in Lagos, Nigeria under the leadership of Pastor Sam Adeyemi. He also served as a worship director for the RCCG Schaumburg community in Chicago, Illinois for six months and at the Abundant Life Christian Center in New York under the leadership of Festus and Anthonia Adeyeye for three years.

He has produced and released three soul-lifting and electrifying albums with the hit single ‘How Great You Are.’ His philosophy behind his music and ministry is still the same. He has and continues to navigate around the world ministering while leading several worship teams.