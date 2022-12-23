MTV Base Roundtable ranks Nigeria’s hottest songs of 2022

The special MTV Base Roundtable, an annual entertainment show, which brings together the most versatile media personalities in Nigeria to discuss the hottest topics and trends in the music industry,will premiere on December 29, 2022, exclusively on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322; GOtv Channel 72) at 20:00 WAT / 21:00 CAT / 22:00 EAT.

On the show this year, the panel will deliberate on the top 20 Nigerian songs of 2022, taking into account social media virality.

This year’s edition, which will take place at the immaculate Zaza Lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos, will be hosted by Ilo, Paramount Africa’s Culture Squad member. He will be moderating a panel featuring five illustrious media personalities including Hypeman, Poco Lee; renowned disc jockey, DJ Lambo; Motolani Alake, managing editor, Pulse; Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi, president, Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited, along with Osi Suave, group director of programmes, Beat 99.9 FM.

Commenting on the discourse, Busola Komolafe, senior channels manager at Paramount Africa said, “The MTV Base Roundtable comes at no better time than now. We are delighted to have some of the industry’s finest and most respected media personalities on the panel, critiquing and ranking the top singles released this year. Artists and fans should look forward to heated debates, filled with excitement and sparks, as our esteemed panel members appreciate the originality of and inventiveness of indigenous music. There is no denying this has been an exceptional year for Nigerian music, especially on the global scene”.

“Without a doubt, the explosion of music consumption via social media platforms is having an undeniable influence on the type of music being produced, and even more so, in how music is marketed. In recognition of this, the panel will be factoring social media trends and relevance into determining the final rankings of the select songs,” Busola added.

Read also: Music recap: Boomplay hits 90m songs catalogue in 2022

With smash hit songs like Burna Boy’s Last Last, Kizz Daniel’s Buga, Mavins’ Overdose, Ayra Starr’s Rush, Mr Eazi’s Patek, among others being considered, it is guaranteed that this year’s discourse will be heated with the concluding selection evoking strong emotions and excitement from artistes and fans alike. The criteria for selecting the top songs of the year include impact, streams, appeal, charts, social media influence/trends and longevity of airplay. In addition, no song released after November 2022 will be considered for the rankings.

You can join the conversation on the MTV Base Roundtable via MTV Base’s social media handles @MTVBaseWest or use the hashtag #MTVBaseRoundtableTop20. The show will also repeat on December 31, 2022 on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322; GOtv Channel 72) at 18:00 WAT; January at 17:00 WAT; January 2, 2023 at 15:00 WAT and January 6, 2023 at 23:00 WAT.