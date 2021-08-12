Meet Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, Mr. Marriott Ikeja

Barely three month since Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja opened its doors to the public, discerning guests and leisure lovers, who have experienced the facilities and offerings, have been commending the iconic hotel managed by Marriott International.

Of course, the 206 guestrooms and 44 suites hotel, amid other world class facilities, also has some of the best hands in the global hospitality business.

Leading the team of professionals is Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, the general manager of the newly opened hotel. So far, he has been leading the management and operations of the hotel well.

Rudi comes with a vast wealth of experience spanning 19 years in the hospitality sector, with 13 of those years spent as general manager across hotels and resorts in Africa.

Following a successful career with Protea in South Africa, Rudi decided to challenge himself further and explore Nigeria. His career has seen him manage and grow many hotels in Nigeria since 2003. To mention but a few, Rudi has been the general manager of Protea Hotels Nike Lake Resort, Enugu (2005-2007), Protea Hotel Asokoro Abuja (2007 to 2015) and African Pride Avalon Hotel & Spa, Lagos in 2016. Rudi, a goal-oriented general manager, and his team opened the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel where he remained till October 2017.

He has since been consulting for the owner at the Lagos Marriott Ikeja Hotel. Rudi has accomplished great things during his time in Nigeria and was named general manager of the year in 2009.

He is well known for his perpetually positive personality even under the most crucial challenges and harsh business environments. With his mentorship and stewardship, he consistently maintains the highest ethics and world class standards for hospitality. It shows through in the quality of his delivery in business operations, business targets, his relationships with guests and associates, as well as, his ability to deliver exceptional experiences.

The general manager is passionate and focused on impeccable 5-star sophistication, very committed to his associates and identifies whole heartedly with the African continent. Talent coaching and development define his daily pulse as he regularly updates his teams with behavioral coaching, best practices, as well as travel and hospitality trends.

When he is not working, Rudi spends his time with Sandy, his wife, whom he is happily married with and two lovely children, which the couple shares together. He equally enjoys biking when he can catch some leisure time.

With all these going for him, the owners, management of Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja and the Nigerian hospitality industry, congratulate Rudi and forward to the considerable value he will deliver to guests and associates of the hotel.