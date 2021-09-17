Meet Aleksandar Pavlovic, executive chef, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

Few months after opening its door to the public and exciting guests with enthralling offerings, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja is excited to welcome a new executive chef, who is going to lead the hotel’s team of culinary experts.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, the new executive chef, arrives with a vast wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, with seven years of quality experience in food expertise under Marriott.

Aleks, as he fondly loves to be called, has had the rare opportunity to serve top heads of government, VIPs in G4 countries and acclaimed Hollywood movie stars and celebrities.

He started cooking from the early age of six and all major events in his life have evolved around food. From meeting his wife, while teaching her to cook, to the birth of his child in the middle of busy service.

Prior to the start of his career, the culinary expert graduated from the School of Catering and the College of Hotel Management, both in Serbia. With a passion for food; Aleks is well known for his inventive cooking styles and his insightful and unique food preparations, which inspires imagination and a keen desire to discover more from each dish he puts forward.

His ultimate goal is to dedicate himself to providing food service excellence as his infused and very creative menus are every brilliant traveller’s dream.

It is not business as usual with Chef Aleks but instead a brilliant and inventive new take on food delivery at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. Moreover, Chef Aleks promises to deliver to the sophisticated Lagos clientele and a new set of curious savvy travellers; insightful and deliciously inspiring food offerings to keep the guests coming back for more.

When Aleks is not cooking sumptuous delicacies, using his favourite styles of roasting or grilling, he prefers to recreate with Serbian folk music or explore the world through the lens of travel with his family. He also loves swimming and playing volleyball.

The 31-year-old executive chef from the Republic of Serbia is happily married to his wife Jelica, and the couple has a lovely 3-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, the management of the newly opened hotel is excited with the arrival of the executive chef, who is coming with a wealth of experience in the culinary profession.

Announcing Aleks’ arrival, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, general manager, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, expressed his excitement and expectations, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Chef Aleksandar Pavlovic to Lagos Marriott Ikeja and we wish him giant strides in his new venture with us”.