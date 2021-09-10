Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort rewards staff with excellence award

Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort recently rewarded some of its staff members who have distinguished themselves during its recently held monthly award for excellence thereby inspiring them to do more.

The award, which recognised the three most outstanding employees and the best department, was presented at the hotel auditorium, with the goal of thanking employees for their dedication to the company’s growth and development.

Apostle Andy Nyeneime, lead pastor, Holy Ghost Ambassador Ministries, presented the workers with a reward consisting of cash awards and certificates commending them for their exceptional contribution to the hotel.

While delivering the prizes, Apostle Nyeneime stated, “The height that great men achieve was not attained by sudden flight but by toiling while other men slept.” He also stated that people should be honored while they are alive, rather than after they have died.

The Icon Gold Star Award winner Gloria Enobong Ekpeyong was presented a certificate of excellence, N50,000 cash prize and with her portrait hung within the hotel lobby for a month as a firm recognition of her commitment to the hotel.

Utibe Sunday, the first runner-up received a certificate of excellence and a cash prize of N30,000, while the second runner-up, Mary Anietie Ekwere, received a certificate of excellence and a cash prize of N20,000.

Coming on top as the best department, the IT department won the Icon Departmental Effort Award Scheme (IDEAS). Apart from winning the best department for the month, the department was presented with a certificate of excellent service with N100,000 cash prize.

In his congratulatory remarks, Akan Bassey, head of human resources, exhorted others to emulate and explore available potential, particularly for personal development, and to be effective ambassadors for both the firm and themselves.