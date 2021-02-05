Make the most of Valentine season at Radisson Blu Anchorage

Once again, the love season is around the corner, and the expectations are high from your loved ones. However, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is offering discerning guests great deals to make their sharing experience most enthralling this Valentine.

The flagship hotel of the Radisson Hotel Group in Nigeria is out with the Valentine Weekend package, which is aimed at creating wonderful unwinding for couples, bonding for families and sharing for their loved ones.

Speaking on the package, Wellington Mpofu, executive assistant manager, commercial, Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos, noted that the love package was created with the guests in mind, hence is worth the time and money of the guests.

According to him, the Valentine weekend offer includes; bottle of sparkling wine, breakfast for two, upgraded room type, seasonal fruit platter, mini chocolates, and discount at the spa.

It also comes with bread, breakfast and valentine amenities at N87, 000 per room, and lasts from February 1214, 2021.

The hotel is also offering a special buffet dinner on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The special buffet comes with a mini champagne bottle, chef’s special menu, a night serenaded with romantic music, N37, 000 per couple without accommodation.

To make the evening more serene, the hotel is rolling out some specially curated events, which include; complimentary rose for the first 50 ladies on arrival, smooth Jazz saxophonist to serenade the guests over dinner, and a photobooth pictures to capture the evening for the guests and their loved ones.

The hotel will also be giving 50 miniature bottles of Moet to the first 50 couples to arrive for the buffet.

Moreover, there will be a discount on Moet and Whispering Angel alcoholic beverages for the evening.

However, the hotel is assuring guests of safety, as it goes the extra mile to install safety facilities, put in place world class safety measures and enforce strict observance of health and safety measures, amid staff who are trained to be safety ambassadors.