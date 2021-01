Transcorp Hotels Plc commemorated the listing of its Rights Issue of 2,642,124,511 additional Ordinary Shares valued at N10 billion on the floor of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday January 28, 2021. The listing was commemorated with a digital Closing Gong ceremony at the NSE where the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels, Mrs….

